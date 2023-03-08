Listen 12 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Welcome to Just Handle Your Business Day. Outside of the title games in three one-bid leagues — the Big Sky, Patriot and Southland — there aren’t many chances for teams to help their NCAA tournament profiles on Wednesday. But there are plenty of opportunities for teams to fall out of the conversation.

It’s basically an extension of Tuesday, which had a high-profile game (Gonzaga’s 77-51 pummeling of St. Mary’s in the West Coast final) between two teams assured of being in the field. In addition, it saw automatic bids doled out to College of Charleston (Colonial), Northern Kentucky (Horizon) and Oral Roberts (Summit).

Of those, Charleston was the only one with even a sliver of hope for an at-large; after all, a team with more than 28 wins has never been left out of the tournament. Charleston had 30 entering a rugged CAA title game against UNC Wilmington. But the Cougars rallied for win No. 31, a 63-58 triumph, and will be a handful for some No. 5 or No. 6 seed next week.

As for looking ahead to Wednesday’s action …

ACC second round: Pittsburgh vs. Georgia Tech, 2:30 p.m., ESPN; North Carolina vs. Boston College, 7 p.m., ESPN2; N.C. State vs. Virginia Tech, approx. 9:30, ESPN2

Put all three of these games in Greensboro in a batch, because they feature teams that might be in line for double-digit seeds (or a bit outside of that range, in North Carolina’s case) facing teams that have no chance of making the NCAA tournament without four more victories. In short, there isn’t much to gain and plenty to lose for Pitt, N.C. State and especially North Carolina on the second day of the ACC tournament.

Bracket impact: None for the tournament contenders if they win. Pitt and N.C. State might not be completely sure things with a loss. North Carolina could start making NIT plans if it stumbles against Boston College.

Southland final: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi vs. Northwestern State, 5 p.m. (ESPN2)

The top two seeds in this tournament didn’t have to play until Tuesday’s semifinals. And sure enough, they made it through to the championship game. Both teams are 22-10, though their recent history is different. The top-seeded Islanders are seeking a second consecutive Southland title, while Northwestern State hasn’t been to the NCAA tournament in a decade. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi swept the regular season series.

Bracket impact: Not only is it one-bid territory, but with both teams owning NET rankings just inside the top 200, a No. 16 seed is likely and a trip to Dayton isn’t out of the question.

Big East first round: Seton Hall vs. DePaul, approx. 5:30 p.m. (Fox Sports 1); Villanova vs. Georgetown, approx. 8 p.m. (Fox Sports 1)

The first commandment of the Big East tournament, immutable for about a decade and a half, is “Don’t lose to DePaul.” Given how Georgetown has spelunked its way into the subbasement of college basketball relevance, “Don’t lose to the Hoyas,” is probably the second commandment.

Bracket impact: There might not be a way for Seton Hall or Villanova to get an at-large bid. But between the Pirates hammering Providence on Saturday and Villanova playing better with the return of Justin Moore, there’s at least a sliver of hope either team could make a run this week in New York. They’re the potential bid-snatchers to watch at the Garden.

Big Ten first round: Wisconsin vs. Ohio State, 6:30 p.m. (BTN)

Yes, Wisconsin (17-13) is still hanging around despite having to play on the first day of the Big Ten tournament. The Badgers own six Quadrant 1 victories, which counts for something. But that doesn’t mean everything, and they’d be a tougher sell if a team that has lost 11 of 17 stumbles against a Buckeyes bunch that hasn’t won outside of Columbus since New Year’s Day.

Bracket impact: Negligible if Wisconsin wins, damaging to the Badgers if they lose in the Big Ten tournament’s lidlifter.

Big 12 first round: West Virginia vs. Texas Tech, 7 p.m. (ESPNU)

Bracket impact: A metrics darling despite a 7-11 Big 12 record and 3-8 mark in road games, West Virginia (18-13) is almost certainly good to go for an at-large berth. But avoiding a play-in game? There might be an outside chance. Better to just dispatch the Red Raiders (16-15), a team in turmoil after Coach Mark Adams’s suspension, than to let that become a possibility.

Mountain West first round: New Mexico vs. Wyoming, approx. 7 p.m.

For the sake of thoroughness, the Lobos (21-10) are included in this exercise. In reality, their serious hopes of an at-large evaporated after an 18-2 start was followed by eight losses in 11 games. Low tide was arguably a Feb. 14 loss to last-place Wyoming at The Pit, and the Cowboys could put the finishing touches on New Mexico’s collapse on the first day of the Mountain West tournament.

Bracket impact: Nothing immediate.

Patriot League final: Lafayette at Colgate, 7:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

The host Raiders, winners of 34 of their last 35 games against Patriot League opponents, really didn’t need much help this postseason. They got it anyway when the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds both lost in the quarterfinals. Colgate (25-8) is seeking its fourth NCAA trip in five years. Lafayette (11-22) last went in 2015.

Bracket impact: Colgate figures to be a No. 14 or No. 15 seed if it wins. Lafayette would surely be ticketed for Dayton and the No. 16 line.

Big 12 first round: Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma, approx. 9:30 p.m. (ESPNU)

Oklahoma State’s goal this week should be to go from being a somewhat interesting possible No. 11 or No. 12 seed to a run-of-the-mill No. 10 seed. In algebraic terms, uninteresting equals good. Could a 17-15 team with a loss to the last-place Sooners in its final game land an at-large? Sure, but it would probably get a ticket to Dayton. Better to just handle business.

Bracket impact: In addition to Oklahoma State’s need to shore up its profile, the Cowboys and West Virginia can clear out the only possible Big 12 bid thieves with victories on Wednesday.

Big Sky final: Montana State vs. Northern Arizona, 11:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Second-seeded Montana State (24-9) aims for its second consecutive NCAA appearance after outlasting Weber State, 60-58, in double overtime on Tuesday. The ninth-seeded Lumberjacks (12-22) have bounced regular season champion Eastern Washington and fourth-seeded Montana in their last two games. A win would give them their first NCAA trip since 2000.

Bracket impact: Montana State could reasonably hope to be a No. 14 or No. 15 seed. Northern Arizona would be a No. 16 seed with Dayton as its destination.

Pac-12 first round: Arizona State vs. Oregon State, approx. 11:30 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)

The Sun Devils had a chance to improve their lot in life and increase their margin for error when they closed the regular season at UCLA and Southern California. They lost both, so they need to make a deep run in Las Vegas. That starts against Oregon State (11-20), which owns a NET in the 200s.

Bracket impact: Arizona State is done with a loss. Its only reward is a better game (against Southern Cal) on a neutral court on Thursday.

Rest of the schedule (none with at-large impact) …

ACC (Greensboro, N.C.): Syracuse vs. Wake Forest, noon (ESPN)

Atlantic 10 (New York.): Davidson vs. St. Bonaventure, 11:30 a.m. (USA); George Mason vs. Richmond, approx. 2 p.m. (USA); George Washington vs. Saint Joseph’s, 5 p.m. (USA); Duquesne vs. La Salle, approx. 7:30 p.m. (USA)

Big East (New York): Butler vs. St. John’s, 3 p.m. (Fox Sports 1)

Big Ten (Chicago): Nebraska vs. Minnesota, approx. 8:55 p.m. (BTN)

Conference USA (Frisco, Texas): Western Kentucky vs. UTEP, 6:30 p.m.; Florida International vs. Louisiana Tech, approx. 9 p.m.; Rice vs. Texas-San Antonio, 9:30 p.m.

Metro Atlantic (Atlantic City): Iona vs. Mount St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.; Rider vs. St. Peter’s, approx. 9:30 p.m.

MEAC (Norfolk): Howard vs. South Carolina State, 6 p.m.; North Carolina Central vs. Delaware State, approx. 8:30 p.m.

Mountain West (Las Vegas): Colorado State vs. Fresno State, 2 p.m.; UNLV vs. Air Force, approx. 4:30 p.m.

Pac-12 (Las Vegas): Washington vs. Colorado, 3 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks); Washington State vs. California, approx. 5:30 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks); Utah vs. Stanford, 9 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)

SEC (Nashville): South Carolina vs. Mississippi, 7 p.m. (SEC Network); Georgia vs. LSU, approx. 9:30 p.m. (SEC Network)

SWAC (Birmingham, Ala.): Grambling State vs. Bethune-Cookman, 3 p.m.; Alcorn State vs. Texas Southern, 9:30 p.m.

Field notes Return to menu Last four included: Utah State, Wisconsin, Oklahoma State, Rutgers First four on the outside: Penn State, Nevada, North Carolina, Michigan Next four on the outside: Clemson, Arizona State, Vanderbilt, Oregon Moving in: Northern Kentucky Moving out: Cleveland State Conference call: Big Ten (9), Big 12 (8), SEC (8), ACC (5), Big East (5), Mountain West (3), Pac-12 (3), American Athletic (2), West Coast (2)

South Region Return to menu Southeast Missouri State will make its second NCAA appearance and first since 2000 after winning four games in four days at the Ohio Valley tournament. The up-tempo Redhawks (No. 8 nationally according to KenPom.com) are likely to be ticketed for Dayton for the opening round. … It’s not out of the question that Virginia could end up in Greensboro as a No. 4 or No. 5 seed since the second Greensboro slot is likely to go to one of the last No. 4 seeds. Still, a good run in Greensboro this week makes that outcome likelier. … College of Charleston earned its first NCAA appearance since 2018 with its 63-58 defeat of UNC Wilmington. The Cougars (31-3) have had winning streaks of 20 and 10 games this season. They will not be an easy out … Death, taxes, Gonzaga at the WCC tournament. The Zags have claimed the event 10 times in the last 11 years after Tuesday’s rout of St. Mary’s.

West Region Return to menu Fairleigh Dickinson had a nice consolation prized built into Tuesday’s NEC title game. Since the other finalist (Merrimack) is ineligible for the NCAA tournament, the Knights were locked into the field. It will be their seventh tourney trip and first since 2019. Like then, they’ll start off in Dayton. … Elsewhere in the Nutmeg State, Connecticut has won five in a row and eight of nine. A decent showing in the Big East tournament might get the Huskies to the No. 3 line. … Utah State has won five in a row, including Saturday’s 86-73 defeat of Boise State. The Aggies benefit not just from their own hot play but quality results-based metrics and the fade of fellow Mountain West member Nevada, which took its two worst losses (at Wyoming and at home against UNLV) to close the regular season. … Rutgers’s profile is all over the map. There are reasonable arguments for the Scarlet Knights as a No. 10 seed, as Dayton fodder or even getting left out. One thing’s for sure: They’d be wise to beat Michigan on Thursday.

Midwest Region Return to menu Houston has enough hay in the barn that it probably doesn’t matter what happens in the American Athletic tournament. The Cougars will be a No. 1 seed come Sunday. … Northern Kentucky earned its first Horizon League title in three years with Tuesday’s 63-61 victory over Cleveland State. The Norse will make their third NCAA tournament trip and first since 2019, probably as a No. 15 or No. 16 seed. … St. Mary’s belongs right around a No. 5 or No. 6 seed on paper, but all it would take is the committee deciding this is a year to emphasize the total number of high-end victories for the Gaels to get knocked down further. St. Mary’s had six losses by a combined 28 points before Tuesday’s 26-point loss to Gonzaga. … Providence’s profile has gotten unexpectedly dicey after losing three of four, including an 82-58 stomping at the hands of Seton Hall at home. The Friars can alleviate any concern by beating Connecticut in the Big East quarterfinals, or settle in for an anxious few days if they lose.

East Region Return to menu The most eye-catching number on any team sheet? Kansas’s 15-6 record in Quadrant 1 games. It’s really hard to envision the Jayhawks falling off the No. 1 line. … Miami remains much more favored by results-based metrics than predictive ones. The Hurricanes probably won’t end up as much more than a No. 4 seed even if they win the ACC tournament, but their seed will surely outpace their mid-30s NET. … Michigan State ranks between 20th and 32nd in the six metrics listed on the team sheets. That translates to roughly a No. 6 or No. 7 seed — and maybe a bit higher if the Spartans make a Big Ten tournament run. … Despite scattering a puzzling loss in Pac-12 play about once a month, Arizona is still 8-2 in Quadrant 1 games. The Wildcats probably end up as a No. 2 seed, and no worse than a No. 3.