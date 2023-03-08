Howard basketball ready to hang some more banners in Burr Gymnasium

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The single easiest way to learn a college basketball program’s history is to look up — not statistics in a record book, but up to the rafters. Someone walking onto the floor at Burr Gymnasium can figure out Howard’s history pretty quickly. There are 10 banners dangling in a corner. Most were earned in the 1980s. The other three commemorate the Bison’s regular season and MEAC tournament titles in 1992 and its subsequent NCAA tournament appearance.

“I look at these banners every day when I come in,” guard Jelani Williams said. “The fact they haven’t been able to hang one in 30 years, and it’s been 35 since there’s been an outright regular season. It shouldn’t be that way, in my opinion.”

Those droughts came to an end Thursday, when the Bison pummeled Norfolk State, 87-67, to claim the MEAC title. Howard (19-12, 11-3) is the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament and begins play Wednesday against South Carolina State at The Scope in Norfolk.

Howard gleefully cut down a net last week to celebrate the milestone breakthrough under Coach Kenny Blakeney, a man who saw far more potential than the program’s production suggested when he took over in the spring of 2019.

In the 28 years between the last NCAA trip and Blakeney’s hire, Howard managed one winning season and two .500 records. Only three times did the Bison finish above .500 in the MEAC.

“You can go down the line of wonderful accomplishments of what our alums have achieved, but there hasn’t ever been any success outside of the years coach A.B. Williamson was here [1975-90] that has been sustainable,” Blakeney said. “You’re on a campus where so much has been done, but that one area you can kind of put your fingerprint on and create your own pocket of history on a campus that has been full of high achievers. That was kind of my thinking about wanting this job.”

It wasn’t an overnight success. Howard was 4-29 in his first year, then only played five games during the pandemic in 2020-21 before suspending the season.

There was progress last year as the Bison improved to 16-13 but sputtered late in the season. Blakeney sought to avoid that by bringing in Williams (Penn) and Kobe Dickson (Cornell) as graduate transfers from the Ivy League and former Maryland guard Marcus Dockery. Shy Odom quickly proved to be a valuable recruit and started for much of the season.

It allowed Howard to essentially use two five-man lines, which played to Blakeney’s desire to play 94 feet of defense from start to finish. It also infused the Bison with a pick-your-poison ethos; five players have scored at least 20 points in a game, including reserve Bryce Harris’s 22-point effort against Norfolk State. Two others have had 19 in a game.

“He always preaches to us that it’s not just one person on the team,” senior guard Khalil Robinson said. “It’s everybody. We all have to be connected and buy in.”

The Bison evolved as the season unfolded, going 7-9 before the start of league play even as several players were sidelined for multiple games. The two-line system took full effect in conference play, and the Bison largely stayed healthy besides forward Steve Settle III’s concussion that cost him three games (he returned for the regular season finale).

A stable roster ensured rotational stability, and the Bison at one point won nine in a row.

“I think a huge part of it was understanding the roles that we were establishing,” Williams said. “We had four or five returners from last year’s team. Everybody else was transfers and freshmen. That’s the challenge of college basketball now, figuring out how everybody fits in with personalities, play styles, different rotations.”

The Bison and their coaches lingered with family, friends and well-wishers on the Burr court long after claiming a souvenir piece of the net Thursday night, understandably soaking in the experience of earning a championship. At minimum, they know they’ll play beyond this week; regular season champions are guaranteed a place in the NIT if it’s needed.

Understandably, Howard has bigger things in mind.

“We’ve got one more ring to get,” said guard Elijah Hawkins, the team’s leading scorer at 13.4 points per game and the MEAC assists leader (5.9).

And yet another opportunity to allow the memories of a breakthrough season to flutter over Burr Gymnasium for years to come.

“I look up in that corner all the time — all the time,” Blakeney said. “It’s great to say we’ve been able to hang a banner up there, but certainly we want to continue to do more work, especially in the MEAC tournament, and see if we can hang another.”

