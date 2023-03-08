Jim Boeheim will no longer be Syracuse’s men’s basketball coach after 47 seasons

Boeheim, 78, guided the Orange as its head coach since 1976 after serving as an assistant coach for the previous seven seasons. He also played at the school from 1963 to 1966.

Boeheim went 1,116-441 as head coach but had 101 wins vacated by the NCAA because of rules violations. He led his team to five Final Fours and the 2003 national championship.

“Nearly 60 years ago, Jim Boeheim … first arrived on the Syracuse University campus as an undergraduate student and walk-on with the men’s basketball team,” the school said in a statement. “Little did he know that six decades later, he’d be one of college basketball’s winningest head coaches, a national champion, a Hall of Famer and one of the most prominent alumni in Syracuse University history. Today, as his 47th season coaching his alma mater comes to an end, so too does his storied career at Syracuse University.”