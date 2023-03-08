Jim Boeheim will no longer be Syracuse’s men’s basketball coach after 47 seasons

Jim Boeheim career as Syracuse men’s basketball coach came to an end Wednesday after 47 seasons. He was the longest-tenured coach in Division I basketball.
Boeheim went 1,116-441 as head coach but had 101 wins vacated by the NCAA because of rules violations. He led his team to five Final Fours and the 2003 national championship.
“Nearly 60 years ago, Jim Boeheim … first arrived on the Syracuse University campus as an undergraduate student and walk-on with the men’s basketball team,” the school said in a statement. “Little did he know that six decades later, he’d be one of college basketball’s winningest head coaches, a national champion, a Hall of Famer and one of the most prominent alumni in Syracuse University history. Today, as his 47th season coaching his alma mater comes to an end, so too does his storied career at Syracuse University.”
