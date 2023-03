Because of the PGA Tour’s decision to elevate a number of events on its schedule — and because a number of stars, including the defending champion, took their clubs to LIV Golf — the Players Championship’s unofficial designation as golf’s “fifth major” doesn’t really hold water anymore. After all, two of the three tournaments that preceded it this season, the Genesis Invitational and the Arnold Palmer Invitational, boasted similarly strong fields because of their newly elevated status.