Tiger Woods’s ex-girlfriend wants NDA nullified amid couple’s breakup

Tiger Woods’s former live-in girlfriend has asked a Florida judge to release her from a non-disclosure agreement she signed with the golfer, in an escalating court dispute that started when he barred her from his home last fall. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Woods’s lawyers have claimed in court that Erica Herman, whom he dated for six years, is not allowed to sue him because of the NDA, which requires them to settle all disputes in confidential arbitration.

In a complaint filed Monday, Herman said the NDA is unenforceable due to a federal law act stating that alleged victims of sexual assault and sexual harassment cannot be barred from filing lawsuits.

Herman’s complaint, first reported by TMZ, did not elaborate on whether she has made, or would make, such allegations against Woods. Her attorney, Benjamin T. Hodas, did not respond to a message seeking comment Wednesday.

Woods’s agent, Mark Steinberg, did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment. The attorney representing Woods in one of the lawsuits, J.B. Murray, said he was “not at liberty to make any comment.”

Herman sued Jupiter Island Irrevocable Homestead Trust, which is controlled by Woods, last October, in Circuit Civil Court in Martin County, Florida. In that lawsuit, Herman alleged that “agents” of the trust convinced her to “pack a suitcase for a short vacation, and, when she arrived at the airport, told her she had been locked out of her residence.”

Martin said that the trust’s agents “utilized a lawyer to confront her with proposals to resolve the wrongdoing they were in the midst of committing" and refused to allow her back into the home. She claimed that the agents removed her belongings from the house and “misappropriated in excess of $40,000 in cash that belonged to her, making scurrilous and defamatory allegations about how she obtained the money.”

The complaint, which was not reported in the media at the time, did not name Woods. But in a filing in response in December, a lawyer representing Woods argued that her complaint was invalid because of an NDA mandating that their disputes be handled confidentially.

Woods’s lawyer disclosed that they were already in an arbitration dispute, with multiple potential witnesses, over Herman’s eviction claims. That court filing included a mostly redacted copy of the NDA, signed by both Woods and Herman.

Herman has been a fixture in Woods’s public life amid his comeback from multiple injuries in recent years, including a car accident initially predicted to end his golf career.

