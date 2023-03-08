Virginia has been taking care of business — and the ball — all season

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CHARLOTTESVILLE — During the closing minutes of Virginia’s regular season finale, guard Reece Beekman delivered a pass to cutting teammate Armaan Franklin for a basket that produced the 25th assist for the 13th-ranked Cavaliers in a 75-60 rout of visiting Louisville. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Beekman’s 11th and final assist Saturday afternoon gave Virginia (23-6) the most it has amassed in a single game this season and capped another performance underscoring the Cavaliers’ elevated attention both to ball movement and ball security.

The junior guard did not commit a turnover while playing a team-high 35-plus minutes, helping to cement further Virginia’s first-place ranking nationally in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.87) and fewest turnovers per game (8.6) entering the ACC tournament.

The second-seeded Cavaliers, who earned a share of the ACC regular season title with No. 1 seed Miami, overcame a late two-game skid to secure a double bye this week in Greensboro, N.C. They open in the quarterfinals Thursday night against either No. 7 seed North Carolina or No. 10 Boston College at Greensboro Coliseum.

Advertisement

“Guys have been pinpointing their passes and running good stuff,” said Coach Tony Bennett, who has directed Virginia to six regular season ACC crowns in 10 seasons. “When we can share the ball and have that kind of assist-to-turnover ratio good things are usually going to happen.”

Crisp passing against the Cardinals led to frequent layups and open jumpers that yielded Virginia’s most efficient shooting performance this season. It made 29 of 50 field goal attempts (58 percent), highlighted by Franklin going 5 of 8 and Jayden Garnder 8 for 12.

The Cavaliers committed just seven turnovers against Louisville for a ninth consecutive game in the single digits. That stretch includes committing only four turnovers, the fewest this season for Virginia, in the regular season road finale, a 71-63 loss to North Carolina on Feb. 25.

Virginia finished with single-digit turnovers in 13 of 15 games to close the regular season and has had fewer than 11 assists in that span just once, when it ended with nine in addition to nine turnovers in a 63-48 loss to Boston College on Feb. 22. It was the Cavaliers’ only loss this season outside of Quad 1 or 2.

“It’s just trust,” said Kihei Clark, who this season became the program’s all-time leader in assists (705). “We trust each other 100 percent and believe in each other. When guys shoot their shots you think it’s going in.”

The fifth-year combo guard is second in the ACC in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.9) and assists per game (5.7). Clark, voted third-team all-ACC, has not committed more than three turnovers in any of the last nine games despite leading the Cavaliers in minutes.

Advertisement

Beekman, meantime, leads the conference in assist-to-turnover ratio (3.7) and is third in assists (5.3). The junior, who also was selected third-team all-ACC, has not committed more than four turnovers in a game this season and seven times finished with zero.

He’s also done so averaging the second-most minutes on the team while typically drawing the most demanding defensive assignments.

“I feel like we’re really confident coming off the two wins,” said Beekman, voted ACC defensive player of the year. “I feel like the second half of the [North] Carolina game was kind of like the start of some new energy and life for the team, so I feel like the ACC championship definitely helped us a lot.”

Franklin, who leads the Cavaliers in scoring (12.6), has the fewest turnovers (25) among Virginia’s starting guards.

Advertisement

The senior transfer from Indiana has had 11 games this season without a turnover, including four times in the last nine. His two turnovers against the Cardinals were his most since a season-high three Jan. 28 in a victory over Boston College, 76-57.

Also encouraging has been Franklin’s uptick in scoring. He had a streak of 10 consecutive games in double figures, the longest of any Cavaliers player this season, and closed by scoring in double digits in six of the final seven, including 16 points against Louisville.

The cleanliness with which Virginia is operating has been a byproduct of Bennett moving to a small lineup over the second half of the season. The tallest starter is Ben Vander Plas, who is listed at 6 feet 8 and plays center. Gardner, the other starter in the frontcourt, is 6-6.

Vander Plas, a graduate transfer from Ohio, is averaging fewer than one turnover per game. Gardner, Virginia’s second leading scorer (11.8) and leading rebounder (5.5), averages 1.1.

“I think they’re sharing the ball, and different guys are doing different things,” Bennett said. “We have good balance. Their ability to share the ball and figure out how they’re being guarded and then react to it but play with an ability to score.”

GiftOutline Gift Article