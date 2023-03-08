Smith, Joiner combine to lead N.C. State past Va. Tech

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Terquavion Smith scored 30 points on 11-for-13 shooting and Jarkel Joiner had a double-double and sixth-seed North Carolina State beat No. 11-seed Virginia Tech 97-77 on Wednesday night in an SEC Tournament opener.
Reserve Rodney Rice scored 17 with five 3-pointers, Justyn Mutts scored 15 points and Grant Basile 11 for the Hokies (19-14).
North Carolina State never trailed and was never threatened as it built a 16-7 lead in the first five minutes.
The Wolfpack started out shooting 12 for 17 — including 5 for 7 from 3 — while the Hokies went the other direction and made just 4 of 16 including 1 for 5 from 3-point range. Casey Morsell’s 3 with 8:16 before halftime gave North Carolina State a 31-16 lead.
North Carolina State led 53-26 at intermission shooting 63.6%, including 53.8% from distance, with the only shooting blemish being a 4-for-8 effort at the foul line.
