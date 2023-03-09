American parts ways with men’s basketball coach Mike Brennan after 10 years

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

American University announced Thursday that it has parted ways with men’s basketball coach Mike Brennan, who had held the position for 10 years. The announcement came four days after the Eagles’ season ended with a double-overtime loss to Lafayette in the Patriot League tournament semifinals. American battled back from a 21-point deficit in the second half but ultimately saw its record fall to 17-15, including a 7-11 mark in league play. The Eagles were 12-3 — 4-0 in conference play — before they lost 12 of their final 17 games.

Brennan, 50, departs with a 125-166 record over his 10 seasons at American. The school said it will immediately embark on a national search for a coach.

“I want to thank Mike for his contributions to AU over the last 10 seasons,” athletic director Billy Walker said in a statement. “Under his leadership, the student-athletes in his care have achieved accomplishments on the court and in the classroom. They have graduated at a very high rate, represented our university with class and integrity, and are leaders in the community. I wish Mike nothing but the best.”

Brennan could not be immediately reached for comment.

The recently completed season was one of Brennan’s more successful. After being hired in 2013, he experienced instant success by taking an unheralded American squad to a league championship and NCAA tournament berth. Following that 20-13 campaign, though, the Eagles would only post three more winning seasons under Brennan, none of which featured more than 17 wins, a winning percentage greater than .533 or a league title.

Before being hired at American, Brennan was a top assistant for several years to then-Georgetown coach John Thompson III. The successor to Thompson at Georgetown, Patrick Ewing, also lost his job Thursday after leading the Hoyas for six years.

