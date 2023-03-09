Texas Tech coach steps down after suspension for ‘insensitive’ remark

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Mark Adams stepped down as coach of the Texas Tech men’s basketball team Wednesday night, days after he was suspended for making what the school called “an inappropriate, unacceptable and racially insensitive comment” to one of his players, Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Although the school said in a statement Wednesday that Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt had determined Adams’s comment was “unintentional and an isolated incident,” the 66-year-old Adams said the incident had become a distraction as the team prepared for the Big 12 tournament. The Red Raiders lost to West Virginia, 78-62, in the first round Wednesday.

“My lifelong goal was to help and be a positive influence on my players, and to be a part of the Texas Tech men’s basketball team,” Adams, a Texas Tech alumnus, said in the school’s statement. “However, both the University and I believe this incident has become a distraction for the Texas Tech men’s basketball team and the University, which I care about so deeply.”

The school announced Adams’s suspension Sunday, two days after it said Hocutt had become aware of the remark. “Adams was encouraging the student-athlete to be more receptive to coaching and referenced Bible verses about workers, teachers, parents, and slaves serving their masters,” the school said in a statement Sunday. “Adams immediately addressed this with the team and apologized.

Advertisement

“Upon learning of the incident, Hocutt addressed this matter with Adams and issued him a written reprimand,” the statement continued. “Hocutt subsequently made the decision to suspend Adams effective immediately in order to conduct a more thorough inquiry of Adams’ interactions with his players and staff.”

However, Adams told Stadium that he had not apologized and acknowledged “one of my coaches said it bothered the player.” He told Stadium that “I was quoting the scripture. It was a private conversation about coaching, and when you have a job, and being coachable. ... I said that in the Bible that Jesus talks about how we all have bosses, and we all are servants. I was quoting the Bible about that.”

Stadium also reported that Texas Tech was looking into an allegation that Adams spat on a player during a game, which Adams said occurred accidentally because he had a bad cough. Still, he was accused of saying to the unidentified player, “I can spit on you whenever I want to.” Adams told Stadium, “I don’t remember ever saying that.”

Advertisement

The team’s returning players reportedly contributed to Adams’s decision to step down. “A significant number” of them “told the administration that they would not return if Mark Adams was the coach next season,” Stadium’s Jeff Goodman reported Wednesday.

Adams joined the Texas Tech program in 2016 as an assistant to Chris Beard, with whom he worked at Little Rock. He replaced Beard when Beard left for Texas in 2021.

The Red Raiders were 43-25 (17-19 in the Big 12) in Adams’s two seasons and advanced to the region semifinals in the NCAA tournament last year. After that showing, Adams was given a new five-year, $15.5 million contract that runs through the 2026-27 season. The Red Raiders went 16-16 this season.

GiftOutline Gift Article