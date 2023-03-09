Mitchell Rales joins Josh Harris’s bid to purchase the Commanders

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Mitchell Rales, a Potomac, Md., billionaire who is a co-founder of the Danaher Corporation, has joined Josh Harris’s group interested in purchasing the Washington Commanders from Daniel Snyder, a person with knowledge of the deliberations said Thursday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The addition of Rales, whose net worth Forbes estimates at $5.6 billion, strengthens the group’s bid considerably as Snyder considers a possible sale of the franchise.

The Harris group is one of three known potential buyers. Harris, the owner of the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers and the NHL’s New Jersey Devils, grew up in Chevy Chase and attended the Field School in Northwest Washington. He is the co-founder of Apollo Global Management and is a general partner of the English Premier League’s Crystal Palace Football Club. Harris has an estimated net worth of $6.2 billion, according to Forbes.

Harris visited the Commanders’ training facility in Ashburn as part of the bidding process, two people familiar with the situation said.

The Harris group declined to comment through a spokesman on Rales’s involvement. The addition of Rales to Harris’s bid was first reported by ESPN.

Snyder and the Commanders have communicated to the NFL’s team owners that there are “multiple bidders” for the franchise whom the owners and the league will “love” and that the sales price “is looking good,” a person familiar with the NFL’s inner workings and the views of the owners said this week. But some owners remain wary that the sale will be completed because Snyder wants to be indemnified against future legal liability and costs by either the buyer or fellow NFL team owners and the league, that person said.

Other owners, however, emerged from two days of committee meetings this week in Palm Beach, Fla., hopeful that Snyder will agree to sell the Commanders without further rancor with the owners and the NFL, multiple people who attended those meetings said.

Snyder’s wife Tanya, the team’s co-CEO, attended the meetings in Palm Beach, according to two attendees. She participated in the meetings of those committees to which she is assigned. There was no indication that she discussed the potential sale or other issues related to her husband. The NFL is conducting its second investigation of Daniel Snyder and the team. This one is being led by attorney Mary Jo White.

The owners made no decisions at the Palm Beach meetings regarding a potential vote to force Snyder to sell his team, three people with knowledge of the owners’ discussions said. Such a move would require the approval of at least three-quarters of the owners.

The Commanders announced in November that the Snyders had hired Bank of America Securities to consider potential transactions for the franchise. The team has not said whether the Snyders intend to sell all or part of the franchise. Forbes estimated the value of the Commanders last year at $5.6 billion. The record sale price for an NFL team is the $4.65 billion that a group led by Walmart heir Rob Walton paid last year for the Denver Broncos.

Other potential buyers of the Commanders include Tilman Fertitta, the owner of the NBA’s Houston Rockets, and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Snyder has prevented Bezos, who owns The Washington Post, from entering the bidding process, a person familiar with the situation said last week, out of “spite” based on The Post’s coverage of Snyder and the team. It was not clear, that person said, whether Snyder eventually will relent and allow Bezos to purchase the team if he makes the highest bid.

