Live updates Nationals meet Israel in World Baseball Classic exhibition

The Washington Nationals are facing Israel on Thursday in West Palm Beach, Fla., for a spring training exhibition as World Baseball Classic play begins.
The Nationals, meanwhile, are preparing for the 2023 season. Opening Day is scheduled for March 30.
Follow along for live updates.
What to know
Press Enter to skip to end of carouselEnd of carousel
Here's what to know:
Carousel - $Here's what to know:: use tab or arrows to navigate
Right-handed pitcher Cade Cavalli gets the start for the Nationals on Thursday night. Cavalli, 24, made his MLB debut last season but landed on the injured list after just one start.
This year’s World Baseball Classic includes some of the sport’s most prominent stars competing for their home countries. Here’s what you need to know.
Israel is part of Pool D, which also includes Puerto Rico, Venezuela, the Dominican Republic and Nicaragua. Pool D play is scheduled to begin Saturday.
1/3
Just now
Just now
8 min ago
8 min ago