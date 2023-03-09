The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Live updates Nationals meet Israel in World Baseball Classic exhibition

Cade Cavalli and the Nationals are set to meet Israel's World Baseball Classic team in an exhibition game at spring training. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)
By
clock iconUpdated just now
Listen
1 min

The Washington Nationals are facing Israel on Thursday in West Palm Beach, Fla., for a spring training exhibition as World Baseball Classic play begins.

The 20-team WBC is already underway. Baseball fans can watch Shohei Ohtani (Angels) and Lars Nootbaar (Cardinals) rep Japan, and catch Juan Soto (Padres) and Julio Rodríguez (Mariners) on the Dominican Republic’s team.

The Nationals, meanwhile, are preparing for the 2023 season. Opening Day is scheduled for March 30.

Follow along for live updates.

What to know

Press Enter to skip to end of carousel

Here's what to know:

Right-handed pitcher Cade Cavalli gets the start for the Nationals on Thursday night. Cavalli, 24, made his MLB debut last season but landed on the injured list after just one start.
This year’s World Baseball Classic includes some of the sport’s most prominent stars competing for their home countries. Here’s what you need to know.
Israel is part of Pool D, which also includes Puerto Rico, Venezuela, the Dominican Republic and Nicaragua. Pool D play is scheduled to begin Saturday.

1/3

End of carousel
Live contributors
Press Enter to skip to end of carousel
AndrewGolden
End of carousel
Loading...