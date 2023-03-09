Listen 16 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The priority Wednesday for borderline tournament teams in action was to simply take care of business. None of them were facing overly imposing tests, and the key was to simply live to play a more meaningful game a day later. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight And for the most part, they achieved those aims. N.C. State and Pitt navigated the last remaining reason for either to be left out, and neither seems likely to be sent to a play-in game, either. Big 12 teams Oklahoma State and West Virginia won. So did Arizona State, North Carolina and Villanova.

And then there’s Wisconsin.

The Badgers (17-14) were already owners of a weird profile, one with a NET ranking in the high 70s but six Quadrant 1 victories. Sweeps of Iowa and Penn State and a victory at Marquette, but six home losses including a Quad 3 setback against Wake Forest.

And then Greg Gard’s team trailed by as many as 27 in a 65-57 loss to Ohio State in the first round of the Big Ten tournament.

Yuck.

On paper, you could make a case for including or leaving out the Badgers. The exclusion option looks more appealing after Wednesday. Whether Wisconsin gets in will go a long way in determining this committee’s priorities. Is Quadrant 1 performance going to overrule everything? Or will more or less laying an egg with the season plausibly on the line influence things?

We’ve seen 17-14 teams that lost early in their conference tournament snag at-large berths as recently as last year, when Michigan did it. In other words, don’t count out the Badgers just yet. They might not earn an invite, but they will be in the discussion.

A couple other items …

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (Southland), Colgate (Patriot) and Montana State (Big Sky) each repeated as conference tournament champions and will return to the field of 68.

The Big 12’s true bid thieves (Oklahoma and Texas Tech) were cleared out on the first night of the tournament. West Virginia ranks in the top 35 of all six metrics on the NCAA team sheet and should be good to go. That leaves Oklahoma State as the one unsettled variable in the league. However, the Cowboys won’t require an automatic bid to get in — and it’s possible they’ve already done enough.

On to Thursday’s highlights …

Big Ten second round: Michigan vs. Rutgers, noon (BTN)

Rutgers (18-13) has stumbled down the stretch with six losses in eight games since forward Mawot Mag was lost to injury. Michigan (17-14) would be in much better shape had it closed out either of its games last week, overtime losses at Illinois and Indiana. It is, quite simply, the bubbliest game of the week.

Bracket impact: It may or may not be a de facto play-in game, but it’s understandable why it might be viewed as such. Both teams have résumé flaws; Rutgers has four Quadrant 3 losses, while Michigan has an unsightly home loss to No. 328 Central Michigan. Both could use a final push this week.

SEC second round: Florida vs. Mississippi State, 1 p.m. (SEC Network)

Mississippi State (20-11) owns one of those classic, inoffensive profiles. There are a few good victories (Marquette on a neutral floor, at Arkansas, at home against Texas A&M and TCU), a decent road record (4-6) and just one bad loss (at Georgia). The Bulldogs’ track record suggests they’ll win this one and then lose to Alabama in the quarterfinals, and that just might be enough.

Bracket impact: Status quo with a Mississippi State victory. Even a loss might not be too damaging, but it would make a trip to Dayton more likely.

Big East quarterfinal: Providence vs. Connecticut, approx. 2:30 p.m. (Fox Sports 1)

The Friars (21-10) have done enough to get in, and a loss to Connecticut isn’t going to adversely impact their profile on its own. But they fare better in predictive metrics than results-based rankings, and they might not be quite Dayton-proof if they lose (or worse, lose big like they did in the regular season finale against Seton Hall).

Bracket impact: Providence’s best win away from home was against Villanova. Getting one against a tournament-bound team would shore up any vulnerability in the Friars’ profile and avoid any shot of a play-in assignment.

Mountain West quarterfinal: Nevada vs. San José State, approx. 5:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

Nevada (22-9) merrily skipped along all season, piling up a 4-5 record in Quadrant 1 games and an 8-8 record away from home. Good stuff. But it also took two questionable losses — at home against UNLV and at Wyoming — in its last two outings and now finds itself with work to do in Las Vegas.

Bracket impact: The Wolf Pack could use a couple decent performances on a neutral court this week. Ending the season on a three-game slide against teams that won’t be in the tournament — even if a bunch like San José State is much-improved — wouldn’t be a good idea.

Pac-12 second round: Oregon vs. Washington State, approx. 5:30 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)

Might Oregon (18-13) be due for one of those patented Dana Altman conference tournament runs? Perhaps. The Ducks have won three in a row, but they have a lot of work to do to push for an at-large (and may need to just win the Pac-12 tournament to get in). They draw Washington State (17-15), which is on a seven-game winning streak of its own.

Bracket impact: Nothing yet, but the winner of this one could be feisty Friday against UCLA or Colorado.

Big Ten second round: Penn State vs. Illinois, 6:30 p.m. (BTN)

The Nittany Lions (19-12) won five of six to close the regular season, a run that started with a defeat of the Illini and closed with defeats of Northwestern and Maryland. Those are the results of a worthy tournament team, and Penn State’s team sheet tilts slightly in that direction as well.

Bracket impact: Penn State has picked up two of its three best victories this month. A win makes it three of its five best. With a profile featuring a home loss to Wisconsin as their worst misstep, the Nittany Lions might just be in a win-and-they’re-in scenario.

Conference USA quarterfinal: Florida Atlantic vs. Western Kentucky, 6:30 p.m.

Regular season champ Florida Atlantic (28-3) is going to be in the field. It’s just a matter of whether someone picks the Owls off over the next three days in Frisco, Texas. Western Kentucky (17-15) lost both meetings with Florida Atlantic.

Bracket impact: None if Florida Atlantic wins. A spot will be taken away from the rest of the at-large pool if the Owls lose to anyone in the C-USA tournament.

ACC quarterfinal: North Carolina vs. Virginia, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

The Tar Heels (20-12) looked brilliant Wednesday night against Boston College, not that it did their postseason profile any good. But any kind of victory over Virginia would advance the cause of Hubert Davis’s team and double North Carolina’s total number of Quadrant 1 victories from one to two.

Bracket impact: A win might not complete the job for North Carolina, but it will keep the Tar Heels alive for another day.

ACC quarterfinal: Clemson vs. N.C. State, approx. 9:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Clemson’s nonconference schedule (ranked No. 335 in the NET) and multiple Quadrant 4 losses (Loyola Chicago and Louisville) give it the sort of bad distinguishing characteristics that do not play well for the last few spots in the field. The only thing the Tigers can do is to try to get on a roll in Greensboro, starting with a game against an N.C. State team it swept this season.

Bracket impact: The Tigers maintain some at-large hope with a win. N.C. State should be good to go after pouncing on Virginia Tech on Wednesday. The Wolfpack’s single Quadrant 1 victory is a bit concerning, but there’s nothing else remotely bad on their profile.

Big East quarterfinal: Villanova vs. Creighton, approx. 9:30 p.m. (Fox Sports 1)

Villanova (17-15) isn’t much of an at-large candidate now. But what if it makes it to Saturday at the Garden? Probably not then, either, but only one way to find out.

Bracket impact: The Wildcats aren’t elbowing their way into the field with a second defeat of the Bluejays in less than a month. But Villanova does represent a wild card in this year’s Big East tournament.

Big 12 quarterfinal: Oklahoma State vs. Texas, 7 p.m. (ESPN2)

Oklahoma State is the alternate version of Wisconsin, winning its conference tournament opener against a perennial postseason team enduring a losing season. The Cowboys (18-14) pinned down Oklahoma, 57-49, on Wednesday, and they own a 6-11 record in Quadrant 1 games, rank in the top 45 in all but one of the six team sheet metrics and have only one questionable loss. They might be good to go already.

Bracket impact: If beating Oklahoma wasn’t enough to finish the job for the Cowboys, upending Texas surely would be.

SEC second round: Vanderbilt vs. LSU, approx. 9:30 p.m. (SEC Network)

Vanderbilt (18-13) has a chance to pick up some useful victories this week. Just not on Thursday against LSU, which ranks 151st in the NET.

Bracket impact: Vanderbilt is a long shot at-large candidate to begin with, and a loss relegates the Commodores to the NIT.

Mountain West quarterfinal: Utah State vs. New Mexico, approx. 11:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

Aside from a five-day stretch in December when it lost to Weber State and SMU, Utah State (24-7) has done little for anyone to quibble about. The Aggies have won five in a row, and might have the goods to win the Mountain West tournament. But first things first: Handling New Mexico for what would probably be Utah State’s ninth Quadrant 2 victory. The Aggies eight Q2 wins are tied with Houston, UCLA, Boise State, Memphis and Iowa for the most in Division I.

Bracket impact: Utah State remains in the at-large picture with a victory.

Pac-12 second round: Southern California vs. Arizona State, approx. 11:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Arizona State (21-11) slogged its way past Oregon State in the Pac-12’s first round. It sets up a rematch with the Trojans, who just beat the Sun Devils, 68-65, on Saturday and swept the season series from Bobby Hurley’s team.

Bracket impact: The Sun Devils need this one and probably at least one more to be a viable at-large possibility.

Rest of the schedule (none with a significant immediate impact on the edge of the field) …

American Athletic (Fort Worth, Texas): East Carolina vs. South Florida, 12:30 p.m. (ESPNU); Central Florida vs. SMU, approx. 3 p.m. (ESPNU); Wichita State vs. Tulsa, 7 p.m. (ESPNU)

ACC (Greensboro, N.C.): Miami vs. Wake Forest, noon (ESPN2): Duke vs. Pittsburgh, approx. 2:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Atlantic 10 (Brooklyn): VCU vs. Davidson, 11:30 a.m. (USA); Saint Louis vs. George Mason, approx. 2 p.m. (USA); Dayton vs. St. Joseph’s, 5 p.m. (USA); Fordham vs. La Salle, approx. 7:30 p.m. (USA)

Big East (New York): Marquette vs. St. John’s, noon (Fox Sports 1); Xavier vs. DePaul, 7 p.m. (Fox Sports 1)

Big Ten (Chicago): Iowa vs. Ohio State, approx. 2:25 p.m. (BTN); Maryland vs. Minnesota, approx. approx. 8:55 p.m. (BTN)

Big 12 (Kansas City, Mo.): Baylor vs. Iowa State, 12:30 p.m. (ESPN); Kansas vs. West Virginia, approx. 3 p.m. (ESPN); Kansas State vs. TCU, approx. 9:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Big West (Henderson, Nev.): UC Irvine vs. Cal State Bakersfield, 3 p.m.; Cal State Fullerton vs. Hawaii, approx. 5:30 p.m.; UC Santa Barbara vs. Cal Poly, 9 p.m.; UC Riverside vs. UC Davis, approx. 11:30 p.m.

Conference USA (Frisco, Texas): Middle Tennessee vs. Charlotte, 7 p.m.; North Texas vs. Louisiana Tech, approx. 9 p.m.; UAB vs. Rice, approx. 9:30 p.m.

Metro Atlantic (Atlantic City): Quinnipiac vs. Marist, 7 p.m.; Siena vs. Niagara, approx. 9:30 p.m.

Mid-American (Cleveland): Toledo vs. Miami (Ohio), 11 a.m.; Ball State vs. Ohio, approx. 1:30 p.m.; Kent State vs. Northern Illinois, approx. 4 p.m.; Akron vs. Buffalo, approx. 6:30 p.m.

Mid-Eastern Athletic (Norfolk): Morgan State vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore, 6 p.m.; Norfolk State vs. Coppin State, approx. 8:30 p.m.

Mountain West (Las Vegas): San Diego State vs. Colorado State, 3 p.m. (CBS Sports Network); Boise State vs. UNLV, 9 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

Pac-12 (Las Vegas): UCLA vs. Colorado, 3 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks); Arizona vs. Stanford, 9 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)

SEC (Nashville): Tennessee vs. Mississippi, approx. 3:30 p.m. (SEC Network); Auburn vs. Arkansas, 7 p.m. (SEC Network)

Southwestern Athletic (Birmingham, Ala.): Jackson State vs. Prairie View A&M, 3 p.m.; Southern vs. Alabama A&M, 9:30 p.m.

Western Athletic (Las Vegas): Sam Houston vs. California Baptist, 3 p.m.; Seattle vs. Grand Canyon, approx. 5:30 p.m.; Utah Valley vs. Tarleton State, 9 p.m., Southern Utah vs. Utah Tech, approx. 11:30 p.m.

Field notes Return to menu Last four included: Utah State, Oklahoma State, Rutgers, Penn State First four on the outside: Nevada, Wisconsin, North Carolina, Michigan Next four on the outside: Clemson, Arizona State, Vanderbilt, Oregon Moving in: Grambling, Penn State Moving out: Alcorn State, Wisconsin Conference call: Big Ten (9), Big 12 (8), SEC (8), ACC (5), Big East (5), Mountain West (3), Pac-12 (3), American Athletic (2), West Coast (2) Bracket projection: South vs. West, Midwest vs. East

South Region Return to menu Alabama is effectively locked into the No. 1 line, and probably can’t fall further than the No. 3 overall spot no matter what it does in the SEC tournament. … Texas A&M-Corpus Christi won its second Southland title in a row. The Islanders will probably be a No. 16 seed in their third NCAA trip. … Virginia has some work to do this week to solidify both a top-four seed and an assignment in Greensboro. The Cavaliers probably need one victory and perhaps two in the ACC tournament to safely get those things. … Baylor is 11-9 in Quadrant 1 games, so it’s tempting to think the Bears have an outside shot at a No. 1 seed. That’s going to require a Big 12 tournament title and probably some help from Purdue and UCLA both stumbling in their respective conference tournaments. … Colgate claimed its third consecutive Patriot League title and fourth in five years by dispatching Lafayette on Wednesday. The Raiders will make their sixth all-time NCAA trip.

West Region Return to menu The math for the last No. 1 seed might come down simply to which of Purdue and UCLA do more this week. The profiles of the Big Ten and Pac-12 regular season champions are similar, and if one of them wins a conference tournament, that probably shuts the door on Texas or Baylor to climb to the No. 1 line. … Missouri fares much better in results-based metrics, which the committee leans on more than predictive ones. The Tigers are top 30 in both results-based measurements on the team sheets. … Between Zakai Zeigler’s torn ACL and a 4-6 record since Feb. 1, it’s hard to imagine a team with a top-five NET that feels more like an afterthought than Tennessee. But if the Volunteers guard — and they usually do — they’ll be a tough out. … Counting a Jan. 28 game when Mike Miles Jr. logged four minutes before getting hurt as a de facto DNP, TCU is 3-6 without the star and 17-5 when he plays. That includes 8-5 in the Big 12 with him and 1-4 without him. Something to keep in mind about the Horned Frogs, who have had Miles back for a few games.

Midwest Region Return to menu Maybe Miami as a No. 4 seed is a slight stretch based on its No. 35 NET ranking, but the Hurricanes’ results-based numbers are strong. Still, much more than a No. 4 seed is probably too much to ask for Jim Larrañaga’s team. … Not only is West Virginia safely in the field after dispatching Texas Tech in the first round of the Big 12 tournament, the numbers make it hard to keep the Mountaineers out of an 8/9 game. Assuming they don’t win the Big 12 tournament, they’re going to join 1992 Iowa State, 1998 Florida State, 2019 Ohio State, 2019 Oklahoma and 2022 Iowa State as teams that finished four under .500 in league play and earned at-large berths. … Penn State noses into the field after Wisconsin’s loss on Wednesday night. The Nittany Lions’ spot is tenuous, but they have a superb opportunity against Illinois in the Big Ten tournament. … Southern California might not be assured of bypassing Dayton just yet, but a victory over Arizona State should do the trick. … Montana State ended Northern Arizona’s run at the Big Sky tournament on Wednesday to secure its second consecutive NCAA berth and fifth of all time. The Bobcats are probably going to be ticketed for Denver to face Texas or Sacramento to deal with Gonzaga or UCLA. Don’t count on a rematch of a regular season game against Arizona.

East Region Return to menu What a few weeks this scenario would be for Connecticut fans. The Big East tournament in New York, the first weekend of the NCAA tournament in Albany and then possibly back to Madison Square Garden for the East regional. … Maryland’s seed range shouldn’t be too wide at this point. A deep Big Ten tournament run might get the Terrapins up to the No. 6 line. The floor is somewhere in an 8/9 game. … Finally fully healthy and establishing some continuity, Duke might be a team to watch as one that could jump a seed line this week. … It gets difficult to envision Arizona tumbling off the No. 2 line if it can beat Stanford in the Pac-12 quarterfinals. A trip to the Pac-12 final should cement the Wildcats as a No. 2 seed.