The Chicago Bears have traded the No. 1 overall pick in next month’s NFL draft to the Carolina Panthers for a haul of draft picks and veteran wide receiver D.J. Moore, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

The Panthers sent Chicago their first-round pick (No. 9 overall) and second-round selection (No. 61) in April’s draft, as well as a 2024 first-round selection, 2025 second-round pick and Moore. The move sets up Carolina to draft its quarterback of the future with the top selection.