Brandon Miller and the murder case clouding March Madness, explained

As the men’s college basketball season heads toward the start of the NCAA Tournament, one thing has become clear to players, coaches, pundits and fans who catching up before they fill out their brackets: It’s Brandon Miller’s year. The standout freshman guard is considered one of the best college basketball players in the country and the go-to guy for an Alabama Crimson Tide team that will likely be a No. 1 seed and aim for its first Final Four in school history. Miller is projected to be a top-5 pick in this year’s NBA draft.