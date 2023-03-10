In his first spring training start, Cade Cavalli sees ‘stuff to build on’

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Cade Cavalli finished his first start of spring training with six strikeouts. He struck out the side in the third inning in the Washington Nationals’ 9-0 loss to Israel on Thursday night at the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches. He threw 51 pitches, fairly efficient for three innings. But afterward, Cavalli seemed more focused on what went wrong.

“I think there’s some stuff to build on, but I need to work on not making that one-pitch mistake because it’s getting me in trouble,” Cavalli said.

That mistake came in the second inning, with two outs and runners on the corners. He had allowed back-to-back singles earlier in the frame, but struck out Ty Kelly and had a chance to escape the jam unscathed against the next batter, Noah Mendlinger.

But Cavalli left a fastball over the heart of the plate, and Mendlinger smacked it into center field for an RBI single. Cavalli said after the game that he plans to work on executing that pitch up and in.

This wasn’t the first time Cavalli missed that spot. In his last spring outing against St. Louis Cardinals, Cavalli was ahead 0-2 against prospect Jordan Walker. He wanted to throw a fastball up and in. He missed down the middle and Walker blasted the ball out of the park.

“That’s gonna be the growing pains that we’re gonna go through with him, but he understands what he should have done,” Manager Dave Martinez said Thursday. “He didn’t quite get it up and he gets hit. But, as I always talk about, he’s got good stuff. We’re gonna have some growth moments with him but I love the way he goes out and attacks and understands the game.”

Martinez said he wants to see Cavalli establish his fastball earlier in games; Cavalli threw a handful of breaking balls from the beginning, instead of attacking with his fastball and utilizing his secondary pitches later. The breaking ball can generate a lot of swings and misses, but Martinez hopes Cavalli can generate earlier contact with his fastball to keep his pitch count down early.

Cavalli said that he remembers almost every pitch he throws in games and the memories are even stronger when he watches the film. He’s also developed a strong ability to toss aside previous mistakes, focus on the next pitch and attack hitters again.

“I wouldn’t say it about development in the mental area, it’s really been more physical,” Cavalli said. “Because I think mentally it’s been there. It’s just like, ‘Flush it. Let’s go.’ And I haven’t made the adjustment physically to get down the mound and go execute that. And now that I know my body, how it’s moving down the mound, I feel like I can execute what I was thinking.”

Cavalli, Washington’s first-round draft pick in 2020, made his major league debut last August, but was then subsequently sidelined with right shoulder inflammation for the remainder of the season. At 24, Cavalli has what the Nationals hope is a long career ahead of him but also understand that his path there might be completely smooth.

Just ask Josiah Gray, 25, who displayed two effective breaking pitches a year ago but also allowed a league-high 38 homers and 66 walks. Or MacKenzie Gore, 24, who had a 1.50 ERA through the first nine starts of his career and arrived in Washington as part of the Juan Soto-Josh Bell trade, but has not yet pitched for the Nationals, because of injury concerns. Gray, Gore and Cavalli will all be expected to have strong years, though there certainly could be mistakes along the way.

But they’ll have time to grow in an organization focused on player development. Washington’s youth movement was on full display Thursday, with 24-year-old Keibert Ruiz, who was acquired in the Max Scherzer-Trea Turner trade, catching Cavalli. CJ Abrams and Luis García, both 22, were taking grounders during warm-ups. James Wood, 20, also acquired in the Soto-Bell trade, started in center field, though he hasn’t played a game above High-A Wilmington.

By the end of the game, the field was packed with young prospects. Brady House and Elijah Green, first-round picks in 2021 and 2022, were at third base and center field. Both are 19. Armando Cruz, a 19-year-old signed for $3.9 million out of Cuba, was at shortstop. Every position player on the field in the top of the ninth was signed or drafted in the last two seasons.

“The exciting about it is watching those kids play today,” Martinez said. “Knowing that, man, in a couple years this could be us and most of those guys can be here and playing and doing well. I got really excited there for a minute.”

Notes: The Nationals made more roster cuts Friday, reassigning outfielders Yadiel Hernández and Travis Blankenhorn to minor league camp. They also optioned infielder Jake Alu to Class AAA Rochester and outfielder Jeremy De La Rosa to Class AA Harrisburg. Both Alu, 25, and De La Rosa, 21, were protected from the Rule 5 Draft and placed on the 40-man roster this offseason.

