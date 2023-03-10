Hayfield boys complete Class 6 title defense with victory over Patriot

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

RICHMOND — With 30 seconds left in Friday’s Class 6 state championship game, a 52-41 victory over Patriot in hand for Hayfield, there were, surprisingly, no game-deciding theatrics. There was, instead, catharsis after a pressure-filled season that finally reached its conclusion. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight As the clock approached zero and Patriot decided not to foul, the outpouring began. Hayfield senior David King (14 points, 10 rebounds) jumped and looked toward the Siegel Center roof. Fellow senior Greg Jones hugged every teammate he could find.

And senior DJ Holloway — the team’s unrelenting region player of the year — stood alone under the basket. For 30 seconds he stood alone, stone-faced, until an assistant coach approached him.

Unable to hide behind the top of his jersey, the tears flowed. They flowed, and flowed, and flowed some more.

“We started from the bottom [as freshman],” Holloway said, “and grinded all the way up.”

The Hawks, repeating as champions, were back at the mountaintop.

“This is just such a great three-year run ‚” Jones said. “Just thinking of all the memories I’ve had … and having this final moment of Hayfield basketball. It’s a special moment.”

Last winter, both Patriot (27-4) and Hayfield (30-1) entered the state semifinals with unblemished records, seemingly destined to meet in Richmond. But after Patriot fell to rival Battlefield in the penultimate round and Hayfield coasted to the first 32-0 season in state history, the debate for Northern Virginia supremacy was put to rest.

That is, temporarily. A season-opening spectacle between the heavyweights, won by Hayfield on a buzzer-beater, further hinted at what might come. From December through Monday’s rankings, the Hawks and Pioneers were the top two Northern Virginia public schools in The Post’s Top 20. This season, with a state semifinal victory over Oscar Smith, the Pioneers held up their end of the bargain. Hayfield, rolling past South Lakes, did the same.

To repeat on Friday, Hayfield and its indomitable senior class would have to go through a deep, balanced Patriot squad.

The slugfest started early. Jones exited briefly to get a cut on his eyebrow bandaged. After trading leads in the first quarter, Hayfield took a seven-point advantage midway through the second and remained ahead 24-20 at the break.

Though offense remained at a premium, both teams looked calmer coming out of halftime, with Hayfield’s lead edging up to 36-28 entering the final quarter. Riding the relentless play of senior Nasir Coleman (team-high 12 points), Patriot kept the game within reach.

But a steal-and-score from senior Donovan Bass-Briscoe (14 points) put the Hawks up 10 with two minutes remaining.

“For these guys to come together and be the nucleus, the matriarch of our program, and for them to go out like this ...” Hayfield Coach Carlos Poindexter said of Jones, King and Holloway. “What a career for them.”

