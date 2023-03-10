How quickly can baseball fates change? Ask Joan Adon.

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — On Tuesday, Joan Adon was included in the first round of Washington Nationals’ cuts from major league camp. He was the lone member of the 40-man roster who was assigned to Class AAA Rochester. Much can change from one spring training to the next.

Last spring training, Adon was a sleeper pick to make the team’s Opening Day rotation. He had a lot to learn with just three starts above High-A Wilmington at the time. But his performance in 2021 season finale against the Boston Red Sox, who were fighting for a playoff spot at the time, provided optimism that he could handle himself at the major league level. He struck out nine over 5⅓ innings and allowed two runs. The Nationals were waiting on the return of Stephen Strasburg, Joe Ross and Aníbal Sánchez ahead of Opening Day last season. They had room to experiment.

But Adon wasn’t ready. He made 14 starts in 2022 and finished the season 1-12 with a 7.10 ERA.

“From the time he was with us last year to this year’s spring training, I’ve seen big differences with his maturity, what he wants to do,” Martinez said this spring, after Adon was cut. “He’s talking a lot more about how he feels about himself. I think he’s in a good place right now and he understands that, sometime this year, he’s gonna help us.”

When that opportunity for another big league start will come depends in part on factors outside of his control. Entering last season, Washington’s starting pitchers were Patrick Corbin, Josiah Gray, Adon, Erick Fedde and Josh Rogers, who replaced an injured Sánchez. Fedde, a former first-round pick, is playing in Korea now. Rogers was designated for assignment last season and was a nonroster spring training invite for the Colorado Rockies. Sánchez is now a free agent.

They’ve been replaced with MacKenzie Gore and Cade Cavalli, two young arms, and veteran Trevor Williams. The team also has other options to be starters on the 40-man roster (Cory Abbott and Jake Irvin) and with veteran players on minor league deals (Chad Kuhl and Wily Peralta).

Martinez said he wanted Adon to get stretched out by pitching in minor league games. But he still believes that Adon will have a shot after an offseason of adjustments.

Part of Adon’s struggles a year ago centered around his inability to locate his fastball. He often left it over the middle of the plate, despite throwing it 65.5 percent of the time. His curveball and change-up command also wasn’t consistent enough.

Adon, who spoke before the cuts were made, said the command of his secondary pitches heading into this season is “much better.” Last year he learned how to prepare for games and establish a routine, something he didn’t know much about previously. He believes that will benefit him this season. Adon said the hardest part about last season was knowing that he was more capable than he appeared on the mound.

“I never doubted my ability. It’s just that, at times, I felt a little lost,” Adon said. “And it was trying to find myself, when you hit those moments, that becomes difficult. But I’ve always trusted in my ability and myself.”

Adon said that he decided to take positives from last season and build on those this year. And Martinez said he saw signs Adon has matured when he was watching him throw a bullpen. When a few pitches had gone awry, he took a second. He collected his breath. Then, he reset and continued throwing.

Adon he worked hard this offseason to learn to harness his emotions differently. It’s no secret that the game speeds up at each level. And Adon felt that firsthand.

“There were moments in certain innings where the game quickened up on me,” Adon said. “I had no command over trying to control myself, my emotions. But definitely it’s something that I worked on and hopefully this year I can make the adjustment.”

