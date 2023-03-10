D.C. United poised to acquire Lewis O’Brien from Nottingham Forest

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

D.C. United is close to acquiring English midfielder Lewis O’Brien on loan from Premier League club Nottingham Forest, people close to the situation said Friday. With the clubs having agreed to terms of the deal, O’Brien, 24, is scheduled to arrive in Washington on Sunday and would probably undergo a physical Monday. Barring any complications, he would then return to England and wait out the visa process — it typically takes a few weeks — before becoming eligible to play in MLS.

O’Brien’s loan would run only until MLS’s midseason this summer, when United would have to decide whether to purchase his contract — his market value is $9.6 million, according to transfermarkt — seek to extend the loan or allow him to rejoin Forest.

United officials declined to comment. Nottingham Forest officials have not commented on the D.C. deal but have spoken openly about finding a club for O’Brien, whose planned move to second-tier Blackburn Rovers this winter was canceled at the last moment because of administrative issues.

In anticipation of loaning O’Brien to Blackburn, Nottingham Forest did not register him on its 25-man roster, meaning he is ineligible the rest of the season.

Until the pause, O’Brien had appeared in 13 of Forest’s 19 Premier League matches, starting six and scoring once. He also played in four cup matches, starting twice.

Before moving to Nottingham Forest last summer, O’Brien made 131 appearances and scored eight goals across all competitions for second-flight Huddersfield Town.

He would become the third Premier League player to join Wayne Rooney’s D.C. squad in the past seven months, following Belgian striker Christian Benteke from Crystal Palace last summer and Polish midfielder Mateusz Klich from Leeds this preseason.

O’Brien would likely partner with Klich in central midfield and provide support for Benteke and forward Taxi Fountas, United’s leading scorer last year, who remains several weeks from returning from a hamstring injury.

United’s interest in O’Brien was first reported by the Athletic.

Although the MLS season started two weeks ago, United has remained in the international marketplace. The transfer window will close April 24, then reopen July 5.

Winger Martín Rodríguez, a likely starter, tore an ACL days before the season opener, and last week, United reacquired free agent Yamil Asad, an Argentine winger. The club has roster room for two senior players and two internationals.

Director of Scouting Sean Howe is on assignment in Portugal and Technical Director Stewart Mairs is scheduled to scout in France next week.

United, which will host Orlando City on Saturday, began the season with a 3-2 comeback victory over Toronto FC before losing to the Columbus Crew, 2-0.

Meantime, D.C. loaned left back Gaoussou Samaké, 25, and homegrown midfielder Jeremy Garay, 19, to Loudoun United, which competes in the second-tier USL Championship. They can be recalled once during the year. Loudoun will open the season Saturday at Memphis.

