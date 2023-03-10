Maryland runs out of answers to Indiana, falls in Big Ten quarterfinals

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CHICAGO — The Maryland men’s basketball team hoped its trouble on the road would disappear when it began postseason play on neutral courts. But in Friday night’s Big Ten quarterfinal, raucous Indiana fans packed United Center, and as the Hoosiers pulled away from the Terrapins in the second half of a 70-60 loss, the place began to feel more like Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.

Hoosier star Trayce Jackson-Davis powered his team’s takedown of sixth-seeded Maryland. He scored 24 points, sending Indiana into Saturday’s semifinal against No. 10 seed Penn State. As the arena emptied, some remaining fans chanted, “T-J-D!” as the senior settled in for a courtside postgame interview.

The Terrapins (21-12) had a narrow lead for the final 10 minutes of the first half and into the second, but the third-seeded Hoosiers chipped away and eventually broke through with a dominant 15-0 run. By the time Maryland Coach Kevin Willard called a timeout with 9:27 remaining, an Indiana player skipped down the court with his team leading by 11. Jackson-Davis screamed to the crowd, and the Indiana fans filled the arena with a piercing roar.

The Terps never recovered from that drought, which lasted more than five minutes. They cut their deficit to six points multiple times but could not draw closer.

Indiana’s stars carried the load for the Hoosiers: Jackson-Davis, the versatile forward who has tallied nearly 2,200 points and more than 1,100 rebounds in four years at Indiana, combined with Big Ten freshman of the year Jalen Hood-Schifino (19 points) to overpower Maryland.

The Terrapins shot just 32.3 percent from the field, and even though four starters scored in double figures, none could counter the Hoosiers’ star power.

Since joining the Big Ten, the Terps have never won more than one game in the conference tournament, and Willard, in his first season as Maryland’s coach, couldn’t produce a breakthrough. The Terps are 4-8 in the Big Ten tournament since becoming part of the league.

Maryland allowed the Hoosiers to score on their first five possessions before the Terps generated a surge of their own. The Terps later used an 11-0 run to claim a seven-point lead that Indiana whittled to two by intermission.

The contest stayed close early in the second half before the Hoosiers delivered the run that decided the game. Indiana seized a lead when Hood-Schifino made one of two free throws after Maryland forward Julian Reese picked up his fourth foul with 12:23 remaining. That came early during Indiana’s dominant burst, and the celebration of this pro-Indiana crowd continued on with force from there.

Here’s what else to know about Maryland’s loss:

Young’s trouble continues

In Maryland’s matchup against Minnesota, the Golden Gophers contained Jahmir Young, the Terrapins’ standout senior guard. Young finished that game just 3 for 13 from the field, and the trouble persisted in the quarterfinal, when Young made just 3 of 15 field goals and had a 1-for-5 mark from three-point range.

Young scored six points in the final four minutes, but after Indiana’s decisive run, the Terps never made a serious push. Young’s 12 points were second on the team behind Hakim Hart’s 16.

Indiana in the paint

The Hoosiers exploited an advantage in the paint, outscoring Maryland 36-18. The Terps had major foul trouble that aided Indiana’s effort around the rim. Backup center Patrick Emilien fouled out with 4:06 remaining, and Reese, the starter, played much of the second half with four fouls.

NCAA implications

Maryland’s recent road losses at Ohio State and Penn State pushed the Terps down to a projected No. 8 seed in the NCAA tournament. Friday’s loss could push Maryland’s seeding down even further.

The Terps will enter Selection Sunday with a résumé that includes victories over Indiana (at home), Big Ten regular season champion Purdue (at home), Northwestern (at home) and against ACC tournament semifinalist Miami (at a neutral site).

The Terps could be held back by their abysmal road record of 2-9. Their only victories in true road games came at Minnesota, which finished in last place in the Big Ten, and at Louisville, the bottom team in the ACC. If Maryland doesn’t rise above the No. 8 or No. 9 seed lines, the team will probably have to face a No. 1 seed if it advances to the second round of the NCAA tournament.

