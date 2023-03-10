Wizards’ late-game struggles continue in another loss to Hawks

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Washington Wizards had their chances Friday night against Atlanta at Capital One Arena. But their defense faltered, their offense wasn’t sharp in the clutch and they lost, 114-107, losing to the Hawks for the second time in three days. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight It was the Wizards’ fourth loss in five games and left them at 31-36, clinging to the 10th spot in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

For a team that claims to have its sights on the postseason, Washington appeared tired and disengaged. The Wizards shot well (49.4 percent), but they struggled on the offensive glass and their attack lacked its usual verve. They had their chances but simply couldn’t capitalize, especially after halftime.

The most damming example was their final possession of any consequence — they came out of a timeout trailing by three with 19 seconds to play. Kyle Kuzma cleared space for Bradley Beal to drive but the guard missed a layup, the team couldn’t corral the rebound and Beal fouled Dejounte Murray, who made both free throws to seal the loss.

Beal led five scorers in double figures with 27 points, six rebounds and five assists. Kristaps Porzingis had 22 points ad nine rebounds and Kuzma had 17 points and five rebounds.

Trae Young led the Hawks (34-33) with 18 points.

Opportunities presented themselves to the Wizards throughout the second half.

The Hawks ended the third quarter on an 18-6 run to take a 10-point lead that Washington whittled down to six thanks to two sharp steals and two drawn fouls — but their defense failed the Wizards. Atlanta rattled off an 11-5 run in the fourth quarter to crank the lead right back up.

Trailing by five with just under three minutes to play, the Wizards won a pivotal challenge and regained possession only for one corner three-pointer from Kuzma to bounce out. He stepped out of bounds on the next three-point attempt, then missed one of two free throws after he was fouled.

Here’s what else you need to know from Friday’s loss:

Morris starts again

Wizards Coach Wes Unseld Jr. put point guard Monte Morris back in the starting lineup one game after he returned to the court following a bout with lower-back soreness.

Guard Delon Wright was a solid starter in his stead, and Unseld has said he felt their styles were interchangeable enough that the offense didn’t significantly change when Wright played in the opening group. The Wizards went 3-4 with Wright as a starter but the Wizards have long preferred Wright to come off the bench for the added dynamism he brings with his defense.

Wright had 10 points, five assists and three steals in his return to the bench.

Turnover trouble

Turnovers once again hampered the Wizards. They had 15 turnovers that led to 16 Atlanta points, compared to 14 Atlanta turnovers (that led to 14 Washington points). The Wizards entered Friday averaging 14.3 turnovers, 17th in the league.

