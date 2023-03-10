Czech Republic beats China 8-5 in World Baseball Classic

TOKYO — Martin Muzik hit a three-run homer in the top of the ninth inning and the Czech Republic beat China 8-5 on Friday in the World Baseball Classic.
Matej Mensik also homered for the Czechs, connecting in the third. Marek Minarik was the winner, closing with 2 2/3 scoreless innings.
Hai Cheng Gong took the loss as China dropped to 0-2. It lost 8-1 to Japan on Thursday.
The all-amateur Czech team has had fun in Japan. A few of the players even went surfing in the run-up to the tournament during games in Miyazaki in southwestern Japan.
“We’re enjoying the Japanese stay,” player Marek Chlup said. “At Miyazaki, some players swam.”