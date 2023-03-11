Behind talented sophomore duo, Lackey girls win first state title

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Lackey girls’ basketball cemented its place in school history well before Saturday’s Maryland 2A final. It officially became the program’s most successful team on March 1, when it won the program’s first region championship. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Every win from there furthered the distance between these Chargers and those of the past. Three victories later, they stand atop every school in their classification after taking down Kent Island, 53-33, in the title game at Xfinity Center in College Park.

“Bringing it back home means a lot for us,” Coach Jo’nel Barnes said. “ … I think it’s going to do a lot for our school, the legacy is definitely left, the mark is there but it’s always bigger than basketball.”

Lackey (24-4) relied on two sophomores — Nadeya Regala and Kennedy Hall. The two belied their age with their measured play and poise. Regala finished with 25 points and eight rebounds Saturday while Hall had 23 points and 10 rebounds.

Hall stands at 6-foot-2 and is listed as a forward and center but showcased her backcourt skills in the second quarter. An ill-advised inbound sent Lackey scrambling, but Hall made herself available as an outlet to relieve the pressure. She received a pass beyond the three-point line and attacked an out-of-position Kent Island defense. When defenders converged, she dished a pass for a three-pointer that rattled home. The Chargers led by 13 at the half and sailed to victory.

Advertisement

The success is new for the Charles County school. Barnes was hired in 2019 and felt last year’s squad was her most talented on paper. Hall and Regala, then freshmen, started but suffered injuries that muted the Chargers’ success. So many players got hurt that the team had to cancel its JV program to bring those players up to varsity.

“Last year was unfinished business for us, and so coming out this year, it was like a rebirth — we had to reinvent,” Barnes said before the game.

The Chargers excelled and won the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference’s regular season championship, but they were trounced by St. Charles in the conference’s title game by 30 points. It was Lackey’s last loss and fueled this run.

“We didn’t show up that game,” Barnes said. “ … We know we did not play Lackey basketball and so the goal for the playoffs definitely reflected we have to play our game.”

The Chargers aren’t done. Their young duo, which combined for 48 of their 53 points, could have two more years to add to this success.

“You never know what the future is going to hold for us,” Regala said.

GiftOutline Gift Article