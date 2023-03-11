With their mentors in the building, the Capitals outclass the Islanders

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ELMONT, N.Y. — The crowd at UBS Arena had fallen into stunned silence, which only amplified the cheers emanating from Suite 36 on Saturday night. That’s where a group of the Washington Capitals’ fathers and mentors had gathered for their annual trip with the team for a crucial matchup with the New York Islanders, and after T.J. Oshie had scored a go-ahead goal late in the first period, some of them hollered and climbed out of their seats to give one another fist bumps.

With their playoff chances teetering, the Capitals seemed energized by the presence of their loved ones in a resounding 5-1 win — and nearly every one of their elders had something to cheer about. That included Oshie’s goal, which came after surgical passing in the offensive zone, from Sonny Milano to Trevor van Riemsdyk to Rasmus Sandin, who dropped off the puck from the right circle to the front of the crease for Oshie to shovel it into the open net.

The Capitals were aggressive throughout but especially in the first 40 minutes, when they doled out 20 hits and blocked 14 shot attempts in front of goaltender Darcy Kuemper (17 saves). The Capitals ended up outshooting the Islanders 27-18 in their most complete performance in weeks to keep their flickering playoff hopes alive with 15 games to go.

With Sandin’s father, Patric, in attendance after traveling from Sweden, the 23-year-old defenseman continued to look like a significant acquisition, finishing with three primary assists. He flashed on the top defense pairing, quarterbacked the power play and, after the Islanders had taken a 1-0 lead on a Pierre Engvall goal at 5:18 of the first period, used a slick backhand off the boards to set up a Dylan Strome goal at 6:41. In the final minute of the period, he fed Oshie, which gave Sandin his third multi-point game since being acquired from the Toronto Maple Leafs on Feb. 28. He has eight points (one goal, seven assists) in his first four games with Washington.

Also in attendance Saturday night was Anthony Mantha’s father, Daniel Pronovost, who wore his son’s custom letterman jacket that he received before a game earlier this season. He watched as his son prowled on the power play early in the third period, looking to break a 19-game goal drought. Across from Mantha was Alex Ovechkin, who took a pass at the doorstep and tried to chip the puck over the pad of Islanders goalie Semyon Varlamov (22 saves) before collecting his own rebound and nudging the puck to Mantha, who scored at 4:15. Mantha shook both fists and seemed to offer a sigh of relief after scoring for the first time since New Year’s Eve.

New York had outscored its opponents 17-1 in the third period over its previous 10 games, but the Islanders were stymied by Kuemper at every turn Saturday. The Capitals remained relentless in the final minutes. Nic Dowd scored on a snipe after a turnover at 12:18 of the third, and fellow center Nicklas Backstrom redirected a Sandin point shot past Varlamov at 13:19. That sent the home crowd for the exits, but the party in Suite 36 was just getting started.

Here’s what else to know about the Capitals’ win:

Extension for van Riemsdyk

The Capitals continued to solidify their defense core for next season by giving van Riemsdyk a three-year contract extension worth $3 million annually. Washington now has four blue-liners under contract for next season; van Riemsdyk joins John Carlson, Sandin and Nick Jensen, who signed an extension late last month. Fellow defenders Alexander Alexeyev and Martin Fehervary are set to be restricted free agents.

Jensen, Fehervary return

Washington’s defense received a boost with the returns of Jensen and Fehervary after they missed the previous three games with injury. Washington had relied heavily on call-ups in their absence, including Gabriel Carlsson, who was a healthy scratch Saturday, and Vincent Iorio, who was sent back to the team’s American League Hockey affiliate in Hershey, Pa.

