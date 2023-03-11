Chris Durkin nets late equalizer to give D.C. United a point vs. Orlando

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

D.C. United remains an evolving enterprise under Coach Wayne Rooney, still missing pieces and still finding its way through the early stage of the MLS season. At the very least, United plays hard for the former English superstar, whose fierce determination as a player in Washington a few years ago won over skeptical fans.

For the second time in two appearances at Audi Field this season Saturday, United’s resolve produced another stirring finish — albeit one that yielded only one point. Midfielder Chris Durkin scored a wonderful goal in the 80th minute, ending a night of frustration for goal-averse United in a 1-1 draw with Orlando City.

Opportunities were aplenty for United (1-1-1), but it took Durkin’s strike to offset Duncan McGuire’s goal early in the second half.

At the top of the box, Durkin cut the ball back on César Araújo, then ripped a 16-yard, left-footed shot with terrific technique and execution. The ball took flight and beat goalkeeper Pedro Gallese to the far side for his third career MLS goal.

Aside from McGuire’s goal, United was much tighter and tidier defensively than it was against Columbus last weekend. In the attack, however, it remained inefficient with scoring opportunities and should have had two before halftime.

Orlando (1-0-2) played its first away match in league play after defeating the New York Red Bulls, 1-0, and drawing with FC Cincinnati, 0-0. At the moment, though, the Lions’ priority is the Concacaf Champions League. The visit to Washington fell between legs of a round-of-16 series with Mexican power Tigres. A 0-0 draw in Monterrey, Mexico, on Tuesday positioned them well for the return match in Florida on Wednesday.

With that in mind, Orlando Coach Oscar Pareja made six lineup changes Saturday. Among the newcomers was McGuire, the No. 6 overall draft pick from Creighton, who made his MLS debut.

Through three matches this year, the Lions had not conceded a goal. United was coming off a scoreless effort at Columbus, and for the first time, attacker Ted Ku-DiPietro, the hero on opening night, was in the lineup, replacing Nigel Robertha, who was sidelined by illness.

Center back Derrick Williams and Brazilian right back Ruan, who arrived via trade this offseason after four years in Orlando, also made their first starts.

Seeking to rebound from a last-place finish in 2022, United has emphasized the importance of winning at home and picking up points on the road here and there. In the opener, stoppage time was needed to defeat visiting Toronto, but the away debut in Columbus was a lost cause after intermission.

On Saturday, United set the terms and buzzed with activity but continued to labor in the penalty area. In the 27th minute, Christian Benteke was alone 12 yards out after settling Durkin’s cross, but with most of the net at his pleasure, he shot too close to Gallese, who made a brilliant diving save. Seven minutes later, Gallese thwarted Ku-DiPietro’s 12-yard one-timer, and Benteke’s ensuing header streaked wide of the far post.

United’s failure to capitalize proved costly as Orlando went ahead eight minutes into the second half. On the back side, Dagur Thorhallsson headed Kyle Smith’s cross to the face of the goal, where McGuire gained inside position on Birnbaum and tapped the ball in from two yards.

Moments later, referee Jon Freemon awarded United a penalty kick after a deflection struck Wilder Cartagena in the elbow. Upon video review, however, Freemon ruled Cartagena’s arm was tucked in and the spot kick was unwarranted.

United’s pressure did not subside, but clean chances were hard to come by. Orlando absorbed one blow after another before Durkin broke through.

Here’s what else to know about United’s draw:

Najar out with hamstring injury

Ruan replaced Andy Najar, who suffered a hamstring injury late in the week. He will undergo further evaluation this coming week, but at the very least, he seems unlikely to play next Saturday against New York City FC at Yankee Stadium.

Forward Taxi Fountas, the team’s leading scorer last season, is making good progress in his recovery from a hamstring ailment suffered the week of the opener, club officials said, and might be back for the April 1 match in Chicago.

Akinmboni brought along slowly

After starting the opener, 16-year-old center back Matai Akinmboni was in reserve again Saturday. Steven Birnbaum replaced him last weekend and Williams, who was acquired from the Los Angeles Galaxy in the offseason to partner with Birnbaum, made his first start Saturday after recovering from a preseason leg injury.

“I believe in the capacity [Akinmboni] has as a player,” said assistant coach Frédéric Brillant, a retired center back. “He’s still has a step to go through, but he’s doing very well. He understands the game. He’s even stronger right now. He’s very sharp. He knows the way to defend, but it’s a process. We won’t go too quick with him, but when we need him, he’s going to be ready.”

Leagues Cup schedule set

United will visit Montreal on July 26 and host Mexican club Pumas on July 30 in the group stage of the Leagues Cup, organizers announced. Two of the three teams will advance to the round of 32 of the month-long tournament featuring all 29 MLS teams and 18 Liga MX clubs.

Audi Field is included in the pool of venues under consideration for matches between Liga MX clubs in the knockout round. The MLS regular season will pause during the Leagues Cup, which was designed to grow the rivalry between the circuits and expose the U.S. league to audiences with deep ties to Mexican clubs.

