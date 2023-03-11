In one last Big 12 plot twist, Texas annihilates Kansas in the title game

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the toughies of the Big 12 finally finished spending the winter ramming into one another in the hot barns of the Midwest on Saturday night, the country’s best league had itself one last blurring of assumption. No. 7 Texas reached the apex of a jarring season by getting out ahead of No. 3 Kansas late in the first half and staying there as the latter spent too much of the conference tournament title game effectively fumbling.

When it ended at a whopping 76-56, so had one of the more rigorous of all the conference seasons through the years, and Texas had extracted its second title in the past three Marches in this event but its first in front of a hostile crowd. It all looked weird even though Texas had beaten Kansas, 75-59, a week earlier in Austin and even though Kansas lacked primo defender Kevin McCullar Jr., who tweaked his back in Friday’s semifinal win over Iowa State.

Kansas (27-7), the defending national champion which sparkled in its first two games here, looked lost in its third game without hospitalized coach Bill Self, never more so than when the outstanding Dajuan Harris Jr., who steers the team from his point position, kept venturing into thickets and bleeding turnovers.

Where he averaged 1.9 of those this season with his mighty hands and his expertise, he amassed four by the middle of the second half Saturday night (and four for the game). Where Texas made 10 turnovers, Kansas made 15 as it seemed a muddled and languid version of itself in its third game under more-than-capable longtime assistant Norm Roberts.

If that made for a jarring sight at times, it didn’t detract from the guts of a “visitor” playing on a neutral court. Texas kept its head and ran its pretty plays, cracking open the Kansas defense for layups enough to cause mass wincing from the seasoned Kansas fans. By the time Sir’Jabari Rice hurried downcourt on a break that ended with his lob and Arterio Morris’s one-handed reach and get and jam, Texas led 70-50 and was effectively toying with its esteemed brethren, who just won their 17th regular season title in Self’s 20 seasons.

The ball went all around as it should for Texas (26-8), which has played since December under interim coach Rodney Terry after Chris Beard was suspended and then fired after his fiancee filed a police report alleging violence. The ball movement led to 18 points for forward Dylan Disu, 17 for guard Marcus Carr, 17 for guard Rice, eight for guard Morris and eight for forward Brock Cunningham.

As the teams played to 28-28 during a scrap of a first half, Texas’s dominance didn’t seem to be in the forecast. Then Carr made a driving layup 3:34 before halftime for 30-28, Morris made a fast-break layup 3:06 before halftime for 32-28, and Morris made a three-point shot 2:44 before halftime for 35-28.

At 2:01, Morris’s three rattled out narrowly, and Kansas’s Hercules, 6-foot-8 do-everything Jalen Wilson, went charging up the court on a break to wreak a three-point play to narrow matters. That lent hope to the Jayhawks-minded, and the 39-33 halftime deficit wasn’t bad. But soon enough after halftime Texas senior forward Christian Bishop kicked one back to Carr, and Carr banged in a cocksure three-point shot, making it 52-41, and it was off to the rout from there.

Pretty soon it was that 70-50, and pretty soon after that Terry, a former head coach at Fresno State and UTEP, exchanged emphatic hugs with Carr and Morris as he removed them from the game to give the subs some light. Pretty soon after that the Longhorns ran onto the court in jubilation, another indication of a league that had been a bruiser.

