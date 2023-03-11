After new deal, Keibert Ruiz is ready to ‘take responsibility’ with Nats

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Dressed in black dress shoes, black dress pants and a gold chain under his black dress shirt, Keibert Cruz strode into the news conference room at Ballpark of the Palm Beaches on Saturday to a packed house.

Several players stood along the walls, including MacKenzie Gore, Trevor Williams, Riley Adams, Luis García and Ildemaro Vargas. Coaches and front office members joined them. All were there to see the Washington Nationals' catcher of the future.

On Saturday, Ruiz signed an eight-year, $50 million contract extension with two club options. The switch-hitting Venezuelan, who still had two more years until he was arbitration-eligible, will be with the Nationals through his first three years of free agency until 2030. The team controls Ruiz, 24, through the 2032 season. In short, the Nationals have their backstop for potentially the next decade.

“I’m really excited to stay here for a long time,” Ruiz said. “I feel like we got a good group. All these young guys — MacKenzie Gore, Josiah Gray, all the guys coming up from the minor leagues. So I feel like I’ve got to take responsibility now. I’ve got to do my job to help this team win.”

Ruiz got a taste of a championship in 2020 as a young catcher on the Dodgers’ taxi squad. But in 2021, he moved to the Nationals in the deal that sent Max Scherzer and Trea Turner to Los Angeles.

The trade, along with others that summer, signaled the Nationals’ transition from a perennial contender to a rebuilding franchise. That path was expedited last August after Washington traded Juan Soto and Josh Bell for six players at the deadline.

Last season, Ruiz hit .251 with seven home runs, 36 RBI and an on-base-plus-slugging percentage-plus of 95. (The MLB average is 100.) Behind the plate, he threw out 20 runners — the second most in the majors — despite missing the final 24 games with a testicular contusion.

Ruiz entered this spring training not thinking an extension would happen. (He switched agencies from Scott Boras to Octagon last month.) Nationals General Manager Mike Rizzo said he was impressed by Ruiz’s demeanor last season and his leadership this spring training, which led to the idea of locking the catcher in long term.

Upon receiving the contract offer he wanted, Ruiz joked that he immediately said yes but waited a few days before actually agreeing. He called his parents and cried. By signing, Ruiz became the first National to sign a contract extension before he was eligible for arbitration.

“You look at a lot of championship-caliber clubs, the catcher is the core piece,” Rizzo said. “He’s kind of the captain or the general on the field. It’s a different task, not only the rigors of catching and taking foul tips off the mask and getting little nicks and that. ... When you’re trying to build this thing from the ground up, I think that’s an important aspect to it.”

Ruiz said he looks forward to the responsibility of handling the pitching staff — if he handles his pitchers, his hitting production will take care of itself. He’s had no trouble with contact in previous seasons, but is expecting to hit for more power this year by being more selective at the plate.

“I’m planning on throwing to him for a long time,” pitcher Cade Cavalli said. “So I’m really excited about it. He’s a great leader, great teammate. It’s going to be fun.”

In the past, the Nationals have struggled to lock down players for the future. Washington has signed only two players to significant pre-free agency extensions. Ryan Zimmerman agreed to two deals, one in 2009 and another before the 2012 season. Stephen Strasburg signed a seven-year, $175 million extension in the middle of the 2016 season, after which he was scheduled to be a free agent.

Players like Turner, Juan Soto, Ian Desmond, Jordan Zimmerman and Bryce Harper didn’t reach extensions and later left Washington. After Ruiz’s contact, Rizzo can focus on potentially signing more deals to keep the rest of the Nationals’ young core — Gore, García, Gray, Cade Cavalli and CJ Abrams — intact.

Rizzo said Saturday that there’s no limit on how many similar deals the team can pursue. He said he tends to look at the caliber of not only the player, but the person. He believes there’s a handful of candidates on the team who fit that billing. A lot could still change. The Nationals’ ownership situation is in flux. Rizzo and Manager Dave Martinez are in the final year of their contracts.

For now, Washington has locked up one of its young players at one of the game’s most important positions. Ruiz joined the Nationals in 2021 after the trade deadline for 23 games. He played in 112 games behind the plate last season and will likely play more this year as he gels with a young pitching staff.

“I’ve always said this about him: I think eventually he will be one of our leaders in that clubhouse,” Martinez said. “I’m really happy for him. I’m really happy for his family. But we often talk about how we invest in players. I think it’s kind of the other way. He’s investing in us for the long term and that means a lot. It really does.”

