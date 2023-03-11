Listen 11 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The themes of this championship week already have formed. The biggest winners of the last few days have been Penn State and Utah State, two teams that were playing well going into their respective conference tournaments and have left no doubt about their postseason worthiness over the last two days. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Penn State upended Illinois and Northwestern on back-to-back days. The question isn’t whether the Nittany Lions will make the NCAA tournament’s field of 68, or even if they’ll be sent to Dayton for a play-in game. It’s whether Penn State has played its way up to an 8/9 game. Maybe not yet, but it might not be far off.

Utah State dispatched New Mexico and Boise State to solidify its at-large case and, probably, also bypass a Dayton play-in game. The Aggies can help themselves a little more Saturday against San Diego State in the Mountain West title game.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, there hasn’t been much chaos, and the potential for it has been reduced significantly going into the next two days. Only five possible bid snatchers — Cincinnati, Ohio State, Tulane, UAB and Vanderbilt — can still create mischief for the edge of the field, and it’s possible all of them are cleared out by the end of play on Saturday. Of the group, only UAB has reached a conference title game.

If those teams all lose, it will be a quiet Sunday afternoon for teams like Arizona State (which fell in Friday’s Pac-12 semifinals to Arizona), Oklahoma State and Rutgers as they wait for the selection committee’s work to conclude. But for now, there are still ways for the field to be disrupted.

As for Saturday’s highlights …

Big Ten semifinal: No. 13 Ohio State vs. No. 1 Purdue, 1 p.m. (CBS)

For the fourth consecutive day, Ohio State’s season could come to an end. The Buckeyes (16-18) haven’t allowed that to happen yet, navigating their way past Wisconsin, Iowa and Michigan State. They’re the last bid-snatcher left in the Big Ten, and the regular season champion Boilermakers (27-5) will try to do a solid to the team it just beat in the quarterfinals (Rutgers) and finally bring Ohio State’s season to a close.

Advertisement

Bracket impact: None if Purdue wins, except to render the Big Ten final irrelevant to teams at the edge of the field. If Ohio State advances it will be a chaotic variable right down to the final hours before Sunday’s selection show.

American semifinals: No. 1 Houston vs. No. 4 Cincinnati, 3 p.m. (ESPN2); No. 2 Memphis vs. No. 3 Tulane, approx. 5:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

The story is the same as yesterday. If either Houston or Memphis wins the American, the league will land two bids. If anyone else does, it will be a three-bid league. The Cougars and Tigers can make sure there aren’t any more “anyone elses” by the close of play Saturday.

Bracket impact: The American could clear out its potential bid thieves if Houston and Memphis advance, making Sunday considerably less stressful for the edge of the field. Of course, if both lose Saturday, then a surprise automatic qualifier would become a given.

Advertisement

SEC semifinal: No. 2 Texas A&M vs. No. 6 Vanderbilt, approx. 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Vanderbilt’s latest feat was Friday’s 80-73 defeat of Kentucky in the quarterfinals. The Commodores (20-13) were a sub-.500 team heading into play a month ago but have systematically picked off many of the good teams in the SEC since the start of February: Kentucky (twice), Auburn, Mississippi State, Tennessee. Vanderbilt’s profile has its flaws, but Jerry Stackhouse’s bunch does well in results-based metrics and is inching closer to the field.

Bracket impact: The Commodores probably need at least one more victory to avoid falling short. The task of ousting the SEC’s last potential bid thief’s hopes falls to Texas A&M, which rallied past Arkansas in Friday’s quarterfinals.

Conference USA final: No. 1 Florida Atlantic vs. No. 3 UAB, 8:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

Advertisement

So far, so good for teams squirming at the edge of the field. Florida Atlantic survived a spirited run from Middle Tennessee on Friday and now sits 40 minutes away from its first NCAA tournament berth since 2002 and first and only Conference USA title (the 30-3 Owls move into the American next season). Jordan “Jelly” Walker, who is averaging 23.6 points, and the Blazers (25-8) await in the final.

Bracket impact: C-USA is a one-bid league if Florida Atlantic wins. But since the Owls’ profile is so good, it would safely land in the at-large pool if UAB triumphs.

Other multi-bid league finals Return to menu Big 12 (Kansas City, Mo.): No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 2 Texas, 6 p.m. (ESPN) Kansas (27-6) is going to be a No. 1 seed — maybe the No. 1 seed. Texas (25-8) isn’t falling any further than a No. 2 seed regardless of Saturday’s game. With a 13-8 record in Quadrant 1 games, the Longhorns’ profile already has its share of heft. Advertisement Mountain West (Las Vegas): No. 1 San Diego State vs. No. 3 Utah State, 6 p.m. (CBS) San Diego State (26-6) ousted the last possible bid thief in the Mountain West with its semifinal defeat of San José State. Utah State (26-7) has won seven in a row to effectively lock up an at-large berth, including Friday’s 72-62 defeat of Boise State. Big East (New York): No. 1 Marquette vs. No. 2 Xavier, 6:30 p.m. (Fox) Both Marquette (27-6) and Xavier (25-8) are right around the No. 3 and No. 4 lines. Xavier has a four-point victory over the Golden Eagles, while Shaka Smart’s team earned a regular season split with a 69-68 triumph on Feb. 15. ACC (Greensboro, N.C.): No. 2 Virginia vs. No. 4 Duke, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN) Virginia (25-6) claimed an overtime victory over the Blue Devils on Feb. 11 that was memorable largely because the ACC quickly admitted an officiating error that occurred at the end of regulation. Duke (25-8) hasn’t lost since, bringing an eight-game winning streak into Saturday as it seeks to win its first tournament under Jon Scheyer and perhaps move up to the No. 5 line. Virginia clobbers Clemson to advance to ACC tournament title game Pac-12 (Las Vegas): No. 1 UCLA vs. No. 2 Arizona, 10:30 p.m. (ESPN) Advertisement It’s the rubber game for the Bruins (29-4), winners of 12 in a row, and the Wildcats (27-6). Each team held serve at home against each other, and they’ve combined for only three other losses since Jan. 14. It’s the title game this year’s Pac-12 deserves.

One-bid league finals Return to menu America East: No. 2 UMass Lowell at No. 1 Vermont, 11 a.m. (ESPN2) Mid-Eastern Athletic (Norfolk): No. 1 Howard vs. No. 3 Norfolk State, 1 p.m. (ESPN2) Southwestern Athletic (Birmingham, Ala.): No. 2 Grambling State vs. No. 8 Texas Southern, 5:30 p.m. (ESPNU) Metro Atlantic (Atlantic City): No. 1 Iona vs. No. 11 Marist, 7:30 p.m. (ESPNU) Mid-American (Cleveland): No. 1 Toledo vs. No. 2 Kent State, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN2) Big West (Henderson, Nev.): No. 2 UC Santa Barbara vs. No. 4 Cal State Fullerton, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN2) Western Athletic (Las Vegas): No. 3 Southern Utah vs. No. 5 Grand Canyon, 11:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Other conference tournament games Return to menu Atlantic 10 semifinals (Brooklyn): No. 1 VCU vs. No. 4 Saint Louis, 1 p.m. (CBS Sports Network); No. 2 Dayton vs. No. 3 Fordham, approx. 3:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network) Advertisement Big Ten semifinals (Chicago): No. 3 Indiana vs. No. 10 Penn State, approx. 3:30 p.m. (CBS) Ivy League semifinals (Princeton, N.J.): No. 1 Yale vs. No. 4 Cornell, 11 a.m. (ESPNU); No. 3 Penn at No. 2 Princeton, approx. 1:30 p.m. (ESPNU) SEC semifinal (Nashville): No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Missouri, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Field notes Return to menu Last four included: Pitt, Providence, Oklahoma State, Rutgers First four on the outside: Arizona State, Wisconsin, Clemson, Vanderbilt Next four on the outside: Nevada, North Carolina, Michigan, Oregon Moving in: Southern Utah, UC Santa Barbara Moving out: UC Irvine, Utah Valley Conference call: Big Ten (9), Big 12 (8), SEC (8), ACC (5), Big East (5), Mountain West (3), Pac-12 (3), American Athletic (2), West Coast (2) Bracket projection: South vs. West, Midwest vs. East

South Region Return to menu Indiana got the combo it probably needed to have a chance to get to the No. 4 line — a victory over Maryland and a Miami loss to Duke (a Virginia loss would have also sufficed). One more triumph might lock the Hoosiers into the top line. … The Big Ten tournament has done no good for Iowa. Not only did the Hawkeyes lose to Ohio State, but their Quad 1 victories at home over Michigan State and Illinois were reduced to Quad 2s when those teams went one-and-done. Advertisement Still waffling over the Baylor/Gonzaga choice for the eighth and ninth spots in the field. The Bears are in double figures in both Quad 1 victories and overall losses. … Maybe Northwestern doesn’t stay on the No. 7 line after a loss to Penn State in the Big Ten tournament, but the Wildcats won’t fall far. They’re 7-5 in Quad 1 games with no bad losses. Their lowest seeding would be in an 8/9 game, and even that seems like a stretch.

West Region Return to menu Tennessee is going to be a No. 3 or a No. 4 seed, but whatever the committee’s verdict, the Volunteers are 5-7 since the start of February and lost guard Zakai Zeigler to an ACL tear during that stretch. They don’t look like a team that will last long in the NCAA tournament. … Two wins this month over Boise State should ensure Utah State is the second-highest seeded Mountain West team behind San Diego State. … At this point, UCLA has done enough to lock in a top-two seed in the West. The Bruins will have a Sacramento/Las Vegas path to the Final Four if that indeed holds up. … Duke is inching closer to a No. 5 seed, and it might just get there if it beats Virginia in the ACC final.

Midwest Region Return to menu At some point, Kansas’s 17-6 record in Quadrant 1 games warrants even more respect. The Jayhawks slide up to the No. 2 overall seed in this projection after dispatching Iowa State. … It will be a stress-free Selection Sunday for Penn State, which no one would have guessed was coming when it lost its first four February games and sunk to 14-11. The Nittany Lions have since won seven of eight. … Maybe Marquette could scramble up to the No. 2 line by completing a Big East double championship, but the Golden Eagles sure look like a rock-solid No. 3 seed at this point. … Those four Quadrant 3 losses should make Rutgers fans a bit nervous. It’s the sort of distinguishing characteristic no one wants to have. There’s a decent case to be made for Arizona State slipping into the field ahead of the Scarlet Knights.

East Region Return to menu Looks like Connecticut will settle into a No. 4 or maybe a No. 5 seed and play relatively nearby in Albany for the opening weekend. The Huskies lost to Marquette in Friday’s Big East semifinals. … With Duke and Texas A&M still pushing upward a bit, St. Mary’s could wind up falling to the No. 6 line. As a counterpoint, the Gaels are in the top 20 of five of the six metrics on the team sheets — and the top 20 correlates to a No. 5 seed or better. … Kentucky probably isn’t getting better than a No. 6 seed, but considering the Wildcats were 16-9 and far from a sure thing in terms of making the tournament a month ago, it’s not a bad place for John Calipari’s program to find itself. … N.C. State got hopscotched by Penn State and fell to the No. 11 line, but the Wolfpack shouldn’t worry too much about actually making the field. N.C. State doesn’t have a perfect profile, but it isn’t seriously flawed.