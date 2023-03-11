Shiffrin leads slalom, closes in on record World Cup win 87

ARE, Sweden — American skier Mikaela Shiffrin took a big lead in the opening run of a women’s World Cup slalom Saturday as she positioned herself for a record-setting 87th career win.

Shiffrin led second-place home favorite Anna Swenn Larsson by 0.69 seconds after the first run. Swiss skier Wendy Holdener trailed by 0.94 in third and was the last skier to finish within a second of Shiffrin’s lead.