Alabama fans face ejection for ‘Killin’ our way through the SEC’ shirts

Spectators who wear Alabama logo-branded T-shirts referring to the January murder of Jamea Harris will be ejected if they make the same wardrobe choice Sunday, when the Crimson Tide plays Texas A&M in the SEC tournament championship game. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Two men sported the shirts, which bore the word “GOATS” with the school logo on the front and the phrase “Killin’ our way through the SEC in ’23” on the back, at the Crimson Tide’s semifinal win Saturday over Missouri in Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

Former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles was indicted last week on capital murder charges in the shooting death of the 23-year-old Harris on Jan. 15, an incident that has enveloped the team. Brandon Miller, the freshman star who has led the Crimson Tide to a No. 2 ranking nationally and a presumed No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament, was found at a pretrial hearing last month that he was at the scene of the crime, though he faces no charges.

On Saturday, per AL.com, one of the fans when asked why he was wearing the shirt, replied repeatedly to “get the f — out of my face.” The fan, who did not identify himself, did say he was an Alabama fan and intended to attend Sunday’s title game.

Herb Vincent, a spokesman for the SEC, told AL.com that fans would not be allowed to enter the arena wearing the shirts and that they would be asked to leave if they donned them after entering. The conference’s policy states that tickets are revocable if “user is disruptive, endangers others or uses vulgar, threatening or demeaning language.” The Post has reached out to SEC and Alabama officials for comment.

Miller, a likely high lottery pick in this summer’s NBA draft, has been the target of opposing fans’ attention since the shooting. He heard chants of “lock him up” at a road game and on Saturday, a man in a Vanderbilt shirt chanted “Brandon Killer” and yelled, “God is gonna judge you,” during warm-ups.

Asked about the hostile reception, Miller said after the game, “I lean on my teammates.”

Last month, testimony by an officer from Tuscaloosa’s Violent Crimes Unit revealed that Miller delivered Miles’s gun to him after being asked to do so and Miles later provided the gun to Michael Davis, who police identified as the shooter. An attorney for Miller said that Miller’s vehicle was struck by bullets but that he “never touched the gun, was not involved in its exchange to Mr. Davis in any way, and never knew that illegal activity involving the gun would occur.”

Miller and Crimson Tide guard Jaden Bradley, also identified by police as also being present at the scene, have continued to play, a decision that resulted in heavy criticism directed at the school even though neither faces charges. Coach Nate Oats told reporters he made the decision along with athletic director Greg Byrne, university president Stuart Bell and the school’s board of trustees. “Based on the information we had, Brandon didn’t break any school policy or team policy,” Oats said, “so we were comfortable with the decision that was made.”

Players drew further attention to the situation last month when Miller, while being introduced as a member of Alabama’s starting lineup before a game against Arkansas, was patted down by a teammate with his arms outstretched. Oats said after the game, “I think that’s something that’s been going on all year. I don’t really know. I don’t really watch our introductions. … Regardless, it’s not appropriate. It’s been addressed, and I can assure you it definitely will not happen again for the remainder of this year.”

Last week, the athletic department made Miller available to reporters for the first time since the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit officer’s testimony in February. Miller acknowledged hearing chants from opposing fans, and said, “I never lose sight of the fact that a family has lost one of their loved ones that night. This whole situation is just really heartbreaking. Respectfully, that’s all I’m going to be able to say on that.”

