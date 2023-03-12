The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Daron Payne agrees to four-year, $90 million deal with Commanders

March 12, 2023 at 4:28 p.m. EDT
Defensive tackle Daron Payne led the Commanders with 11.5 sacks last season, to go with one fumble recovery and five batted passes. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)
On the eve of the NFL’s legal tampering period, the Washington Commanders on Sunday made Daron Payne the second-highest-paid defensive tackle in the league, agreeing to a four-year, $90 million contract that includes $60 million in guarantees, according to two people with direct knowledge of the deal.

The deal, which cannot be signed until the league year officially begins Wednesday, gives Payne an average annual value of $22 million, trailing only Aaron Donald’s $31.7 million annual pay among interior defensive linemen.

Payne’s $60 million in guarantees is tied with Kansas City’s Chris Jones for the second most among interior linemen, according to Over the Cap.

The agreement ensures Washington’s interior duo of Payne and Jonathan Allen, which ranked among the league’s most productive last season, can stay together through at least 2025.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

