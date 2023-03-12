Daron Payne agrees to four-year, $90 million deal with Commanders

On the eve of the NFL’s legal tampering period, the Washington Commanders on Sunday made Daron Payne the second-highest-paid defensive tackle in the league, agreeing to a four-year, $90 million contract that includes $60 million in guarantees, according to two people with direct knowledge of the deal.
Payne’s $60 million in guarantees is tied with Kansas City’s Chris Jones for the second most among interior linemen, according to Over the Cap.
The agreement ensures Washington’s interior duo of Payne and Jonathan Allen, which ranked among the league’s most productive last season, can stay together through at least 2025.
This is a developing story that will be updated.