Howard’s NCAA drought ends as a No. 16 seed, date with Kansas

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Following a dramatic, come-from-behind win in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference tournament final, Howard is set to make its long-awaited return to the NCAA tournament as a No. 16 seed in the West Region. The Bison are headed to Des Moines, where they will face No. 1 seed Kansas on Thursday.

Saturday’s triumph left the Bison at 22-12, two wins shy of coach A.B. Williamson’s 24-4 team from 1986-87. Though this season could be viewed as a greater success since that team failed to reach the NCAA tournament. Howard’s bid ends a 31-year absence from the tournament.

Kansas (27-7), the defending national champion, is coming off a 76-56 loss to Texas in the Big 12 title game. The Jayhawks have been without Coach Bill Self, who was hospitalized with a heart procedure. He was discharged Sunday is and expected to rejoin his team before Thursday’s game.

Advertisement

With fourth-year coach Kenny Blakeney at the helm, the Bison have dispelled the notion that Howard is simply a top spot for Black academia. In the summer of 2020, Howard took center stage when five-star recruit Makur Maker announced his commitment. Maker remains the highest-rated player in the modern era to play for an HBCU.

Despite going just 1-4 with Maker, who would leave after one season to pursue professional opportunities overseas, the school’s momentum has continued as the Bison have increased their win percentage the past two seasons under Blakeney. Blakeney was named MEAC Coach of the Year last week.

The Bison are led by sophomore guard Elijah Hawkins. The former MEAC freshman of the year averaged a team-high 13 points and ranks 11th in the nation with 5.9 assists. Hawkins was also named first-team all-MEAC.

Advertisement

Freshman forward Shy Odom earned MEAC rookie of the year honors and was named conference tournament MVP. In three tournament wins, Odom averaged 12.7 points and six rebounds on 68 percent shooting from the field.

The Bison use a 10-man rotation and often implement complete five-man substitutions similar to a line change in hockey. As a result, Howard has six players that average nine points or more.

The resurgence of Howard’s program has also led to an uptick in interest. Notable dignitaries, celebrities and professional athletes from around the area have become regulars at Burr Gymnasium.

“Just to establish some roots of a fine team is the biggest importance of this championship,” said Howard alum Larry Spriggs, who played five years in the NBA from 1981-86. “It’s been a lot of tough years since we were here, but this is a team to be proud of. Makes guys like me and my teammates want to come back and be around the program and do whatever we can to help.”

GiftOutline Gift Article