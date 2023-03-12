Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Selection Sunday has arrived, and the state of play doesn’t look too much different from a week ago. There was no bid snatching this year. There isn’t even the threat of bid thievery on the final day of the season. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Penn State did more than enough to play its way in. Utah State solidified its positioning. Arizona State might have snuck in.

And that’s about it for movement in the at-large field.

A brief look at Sunday’s five-game slate …

Ivy final: No. 1 Yale at No. 2 Princeton, noon (ESPN2)

Yale (21-7), going for back-to-back Ancient Eight titles, swept the season series from the Tigers (20-8), including a 93-83 overtime victory at Jadwin Gymnasium on Feb. 18. Princeton is seeking its first NCAA berth since 2017.

Bracket impact: The Ivy is a one-bid league. Yale will be around a No. 13 seed if it wins, with Princeton a line or two lower.

Advertisement

Atlantic 10 final (Brooklyn): No. 1 VCU vs. No. 2 Dayton, 1 p.m. (CBS)

There is often the potential for a Selection Sunday monkey wrench in the A-10 final. But with the two finalists owning a combined two Quadrant 1 victories — beating each other on the road — neither team has the benefit of falling back on an at-large berth. VCU (26-7) has won eight in a row since it lost to Dayton on Feb. 7, while the Flyers (22-11) won with defense in the quarterfinals against St. Joseph’s before a crisp offensive showing against Fordham in the semifinals.

Bracket impact: Winner lands right around the No. 12 line. Might a Virginia-VCU first-round game in Greensboro be in play if the Rams win?

SEC final (Nashville): No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 2 Texas A&M, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

It’s the second meeting in nine days for the top two teams in the SEC. Texas A&M (25-8) won, 67-61, at home March 4 and has won 10 of 11 overall. Alabama (28-5) opened the SEC tournament with victories by double-digit margins over Mississippi State and Missouri.

Advertisement

Bracket impact: Texas A&M memorably made it to the SEC title game before losing and getting sent to the NIT. No such worries this year. The Aggies sit right around the No. 5 line, while Alabama is going to be a No. 1 seed regardless of this result.

American Athletic final (Fort Worth, Texas): No. 1 Houston vs. No. 2 Memphis, 3:15 p.m. (ESPN)

The Cougars (31-2) swept the season series from Memphis (25-8), which has won 13 of its last 14 games against non-Houston opponents. This marks the end of the line for these programs as conference rivals. After sharing space in the same league since 1996-97, they’ll go their separate ways as Houston heads to the Big 12 next year.

Bracket impact: Houston will be a No. 1 seed. Maybe Memphis can be argued up to the No. 7 line if it wins. But both are safely in the field, and this game won’t impact the final bracket much.

Advertisement

Big Ten final (Chicago): No. 1 Purdue vs. No. 10 Penn State, 3:30 p.m. (CBS)

The Boilermakers (28-5) go for a double championship in the Big Ten, while the Nittany Lions (22-12) aim for their fourth win in four days and ninth in 10 games as they charge toward their first NCAA berth since 2011.

Bracket impact: A question that’s perfectly fair: Does the Big Ten final ever have a bracket impact when a potential bid thief is not involved? That 3:30 p.m. tip has always lent it the feel of on-air filler before the selection show.

Field notes Return to menu Last four included: Providence, Pitt, Oklahoma State, Arizona State First four on the outside: Rutgers, Wisconsin, Clemson, Nevada Next four on the outside: Vanderbilt, North Carolina, Oregon, Michigan Moving in: Arizona State, Grand Canyon, Kent State, Texas Southern Advertisement Moving out: Grambling State, Rutgers, Southern Utah, Toledo Conference call: Big Ten (8), Big 12 (8), SEC (8), ACC (5), Big East (5), Pac-12 (4), Mountain West (3), American Athletic (2), West Coast (2) Bracket projection: South vs. West, Midwest vs. East

South Region Return to menu Alabama is 12-5 in Quadrant 1 games, more victories in that category than anyone other than Kansas (17) and Texas (14). If the Crimson Tide isn’t the No. 1 overall seed, it will be the No. 2 team in the field. … Iona reclaimed its usual spot as Metro Atlantic champions after St. Peter’s and its strut of destiny won the league last year. Enjoy the next few days as the chatter about Gaels Coach Rick Pitino’s next coaching destination crescendos. … Virginia will be on the No. 4 or No. 5 line after reaching the ACC title game. Will the Cavaliers be back in Greensboro? Possibly, though Albany and Orlando are also potential landing spots. … In a “down” year, Vermont went 23-10 overall and 17-2 against America East competition, including Saturday’s defeat of UMass Lowell in the league title game. The Catamounts will play in their fourth NCAA tournament since 2017.

West Region Return to menu Howard ended a 31-year NCAA drought when it erased a late four-point deficit and edged Norfolk State, 65-64, in the MEAC title game. The Bison are probably headed to Dayton for a game Tuesday or Wednesday. … Duke has an outside shot at a No. 4 seed, but the Blue Devils’ profile fits perfectly on the No. 5 line. The Blue Devils go into the postseason as ACC tournament champions and winners of nine in a row. … Advertisement All six metrics on the NCAA team sheets have Texas between No. 5 and No. 7. The Big 12 champions might think they should be a No. 1 seed, but settling for the best of the No. 2 seeds is hardly a consolation prize. The Longhorns are capable of a long run. … One of the more interesting geographic assignments is going to be Xavier’s. Probably frozen out of Columbus by Purdue and Marquette, do the Musketeers end up in Greensboro or do they get bumped to Albany, which is further away but not by that much, to keep a couple other teams closer to home?

Midwest Region Return to menu Nobody did more to help themselves this week than Penn State, and it really isn’t particularly close. The Nittany Lions now sit in the top 40 of both results-based metrics on the team sheets, are 7-6 in Quadrant 1 games and might even have a case for a No. 7 seed. … If anything is going to keep Texas A&M from climbing up to the No. 4 line, it is the Quad 4 losses to Murray State and Wofford during nonconference play. Everything else about the Aggies’ profile suggests it will be a 4 seed. … Advertisement Not sure the Big East tournament title will be enough to get Marquette a No. 2 seed over Gonzaga (or possibly Baylor), but there’s a case to be made for the Golden Eagles. Regardless, they’ll stay in the Midwest to open the tournament with a weekend in Columbus. … Arizona, which snipped the nets as the Pac-12 champion on Saturday, is a closer drive to Sacramento but closer to Denver as the crow flies. Here’s thinking the committee puts the Wildcats in the Mile High City for the first two rounds.

East Region Return to menu Have mentioned it before, but it bears repeating: Connecticut might have as geographically advantageous a path as anyone if it ends up in the East, where the regional will be played in New York. The Huskies presumably will play next weekend in Albany. Other candidates: Kansas (Des Moines, then Kansas City) and UCLA (Sacramento, then Las Vegas if it gets placed in the West). … A possible curveball: San Diego State as a No. 4 seed. The Aztecs aren’t a stretch to get bumped up a line, ranking 14th in the NET and sixth (KPI) and 13th (strength of record) in the two results-based metrics. … Grand Canyon will make its second NCAA trip in three years under Bryce Drew after winning the WAC tournament on Saturday. The 24-11 Antelopes have won six in a row, two games longer than their previous best winning streak this season.