Maryland makes NCAA men’s tournament in Kevin Willard’s first season

The Maryland men’s basketball team earned a No. 8 seed in the NCAA tournament and will face No. 9 West Virginia Thursday in the first round. The Terrapins will open the tournament in Birmingham, Ala., and if they beat the Mountaineers, they’ll face the winner of the game between No. 1 Alabama and No. 16 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi or Southeast Missouri State in the second round Saturday.

Maryland is in the South Region, so if the team advances to the Sweet 16, it will travel to Louisville for the second weekend of the tournament. Since 2003, the year after the Terps won the national title, the program has reached the Sweet 16 only once (in 2016); this year, doing so will probably require getting past a top-seeded opponent.

For Coach Kevin Willard, earning an NCAA tournament bid is a significant accomplishment in his first season at Maryland. He took over the program a year ago after the Terps navigated a tumultuous season in which Mark Turgeon stepped down early in the campaign. Maryland went on to finish last season with its first losing record since 1992-93. Willard had to quickly construct a roster, and four members of his eight-man rotation are new to the program.

Maryland had an 11-9 finish in conference play this season and earned the No. 6 seed in the Big Ten tournament. The Terps beat Minnesota in the second round but exited after losing to Indiana in the quarterfinals.

Maryland’s regular season was highlighted by its perfect 10-0 record at home in conference play. The Terps defeated five ranked teams, including Purdue and Indiana. Maryland also beat Miami at a neutral site in November. However, the Terps had major struggles in true road games. They were just 2-9 this season, with their only wins coming at Minnesota (last place in the Big Ten) and Louisville (last in the ACC).

Maryland has lost three of its past four games, including back-to-back letdowns to close the regular season. Those losses came against Ohio State and Penn State, two teams that struggled earlier in the season but surged lately. The Buckeyes reached the Big Ten semifinals, and the Nittany Lions lost in the championship. Penn State had won eight of nine games before falling to Purdue in the conference title game.

The Terps have an experienced, senior-laden team, but for three players in Maryland’s rotation — starting point guard Jahmir Young, starting forward Julian Reese and reserve forward Patrick Emilien — this will be their first NCAA tournament. Young (previously at Charlotte) and Emilien (Western Michigan and St. Francis in Brooklyn) never earned a berth before they transferred to Maryland, and Reese is just a sophomore. Young now powers the Terps with 16.1 points per game and will soon have an opportunity to create memorable moments in March Madness.

Maryland starters Hakim Hart and Donta Scott were part of the Terps team that beat Connecticut in the first round as a No. 10 seed in 2021 before losing to Alabama in the second round.

As Seton Hall’s coach for 12 seasons, Willard reached the NCAA tournament five times but won only one game. (He missed out on his best chance to make a run in 2020 when the Pirates were projected to earn a No. 3 seed before the postseason was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.)

When Maryland hired Willard, the coach energized the fan base by saying the team’s goals every year would be to win a Big Ten title and a national title, adding that “no other expectation is allowed in this program.” Nobody expected such lofty accomplishments during his first season, but this tournament will be Willard’s first chance with the Terps to prove his ability on college basketball’s biggest stage.

