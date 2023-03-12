Maryland women earn No. 2 seed, will host first round of NCAA tournament

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The sustained success of the Maryland women’s basketball team continued Sunday as the Terrapins were selected as a No. 2 seed in the Greenville (S.C.) Region of the NCAA tournament and will face No. 15 seed Holy Cross. Arizona, the No. 7 seed, and 10th-seeded West Virginia round out the College Park, Md., site.

Maryland has reached the NCAA tournament 18 times in 21 seasons under Coach Brenda Frese. Additionally, the Terps will host the opening weekend for 12th time in the past 16 years. Making that run even more impressive is the fact that San Antonio held the entire tournament in 2021 because of the pandemic — Maryland was a No. 2 seed — and there was none in 2020. That means Maryland has hosted the first two rounds when held on campuses in 12 of the past 14 seasons.

Also in Maryland’s region: South Carolina, the No. 1 overall seed; No. 3 seed Notre Dame; and No. 4 UCLA.

Advertisement

This is the sixth time Maryland has been named a No. 2 seed under Frese, the same seed as when the program won the 2006 national championship. This season has been some of the coach’s best work, as the Terps were ranked 17th in the preseason Associated Press poll and predicted to finish fourth in the Big Ten by both the media and the coaches. Maryland (25-6, 15-3 Big Ten) finished tied for second with Iowa and is ranked No. 6 in the country. Five of the top six scorers from the 2021-22 team, including national player of the year candidate Angel Reese, departed, and the Terps now have four transfers in the rotation.

Maryland went into the postseason on a six-game winning streak and had won 11 of 12 games. The Terps earned a double bye in the Big Ten tournament and beat Illinois in the quarterfinals. They went back-and-forth with Iowa in the semifinals before losing to the eventual champs, 89-84.

Maryland has seven wins over top 25 teams and four over top 10 teams with one of the most difficult schedules in the country. WarrenNolan.com ranks the Terps seventh in strength of schedule.

Advertisement

First-team all-Big Ten guard Diamond Miller leads Maryland, averaging 19.7 points (third in the conference), 6.5 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 1.3 blocks. Her 2.9 assists are third on the team. Abby Meyers, the 2022 Ivy League player of the year, transferred to Maryland and is second on the team with 14.5 points per game, while sophomore Shyanne Sellers averages 13.8 points and was named to the all-Big Ten defensive team. Both Meyers and Sellers were named second team all-conference by the coaches. The Terps have gotten major bench contributions down the stretch from Brinae Alexander, Lavender Briggs and Bri McDaniel.

GiftOutline Gift Article