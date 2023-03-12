Listen 10 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Let’s start by congratulating the NCAA men’s tournament selection committee: It has come closer than ever to achieving its goal of eliminating at-large bids for anyone outside of the power conferences, turning the label “one-bid league” from insulting to damning. Sure, the Mountain West got three bids and the West Coast Conference two, but those traditionally have been multi-bid leagues. With the invention of the four “quadrants,” the committee has absolved itself completely of any responsibility to, you know, watch basketball.

The best example of this has nothing to do with the one-bid leagues; it has to do with the great and powerful ACC. Clemson finished two games ahead of North Carolina State in the regular season and beat the Wolfpack three times by double-digits, including an 80-54 win Thursday in the ACC tournament.

Yet N.C. State will play in the NCAA tournament this week, while Clemson gets relegated to the NIT. I’m sure the committee has its “quad” records to cite, but you don’t need an advanced degree to recognize this makes zero sense.

East Region

This should be the year for Purdue’s Matt Painter to make the Final Four. The Boilermakers have been there, done that in the tournament — except for making it to the final weekend. That last happened in 1980, when Lee Rose was the coach.

Purdue has the best player in the country in Zach Edey, but the Boilermakers almost blew a ­17-point lead in the Big Ten tournament final Sunday. Purdue will have to beat Memphis or Florida Atlantic — a 31-win team — in the second round and then probably Duke or Tennessee in the Sweet 16. The Volunteers have struggled since they lost point guard Zakai Zeigler, and the Blue Devils are as hot as anyone with nine straight wins but face a difficult first-round opponent in Oral Roberts.

Kentucky is in the bottom half of the bracket, and so are Michigan State (never count out Tom Izzo in March), USC from the resurgent Pac-12 and Marquette, which became a dominant team in the Big East over the past month. As usual, the committee did no favors to a champion of a “one-bid” league, sticking Vermont with a No. 15 seed and a first-round game against the Golden Eagles. The Catamounts should have been a No. 12 or 13 seed. Why aren’t they? Because the committee just doesn’t care.

Someday it will learn. Actually, it won’t. Sigh.

South Region

Everyone loves first-round upsets, but when the dust clears after the first weekend, the television executives want the power teams to fuel their ratings. But this year, there’s a power conference champion — a No. 1 seed, even — that a lot of NCAA stakeholders might not love to see stick around.

That’s SEC champ Alabama, the top seed in the South. Why? Because Crimson Tide star Brandon Miller was accused by police of providing a gun that was used in a fatal shooting last month. Miller hasn’t been charged and has continued to play. Coach Nate Oates said Miller was in the “wrong spot at the wrong time,” and the school insists that, because Miller hasn’t been charged criminally, he shouldn’t be suspended.

It has been fascinating to hear TV commentators refer to Miller as having “off-court issues,” as if he missed a couple of classes. That no doubt will continue when Alabama opens Thursday against Texas A&M Corpus Christi or Southeast Missouri State.

Meanwhile, the committee did Maryland no favors. A No. 8 seed is perfectly fair, but a first-round game against West Virginia is no picnic. Bob Huggins’s team always play better late, and this season was no exception. If the Terrapins manage to advance, their reward is a game against the Crimson Tide in Birmingham, Ala.

No. 12 seeds are often popular picks to pull upsets, and the one in this region, Charleston, won 31 games but would be playing in the NIT if it hadn’t won the Colonial Athletic Association tournament. The Cougars are another under-seeded team out of a one-bid conference and will be a tough out for San Diego State. The winner of that game will face either Virginia or another under-seeded team, Furman. A lot of people will see this as an upset possibility, but defense wins in March. The Cavaliers don’t score much, but they do guard.

Even so, beating Alabama in the Sweet 16 would be difficult because the Tide has so many scorers.

In the bottom half, the Creighton-N.C. State game will be a double-digit margin; I’m just not sure which way. State has been a feast-or-famine team all season. The Wolfpack could bury Creighton or get buried. My pal at CBS, Seth Davis, picked UC Santa Barbara to make the Sweet 16. I don’t see it. Baylor has been under the radar all season and is still dangerous. The Bears’ focus should be sharp after last season’s surprising second-round loss to North Carolina.

No. 15 seed Princeton is another under-seeded one-bid league team but probably isn’t athletic enough to compete with Arizona unless the Tigers make a bevy of three-pointers. The same is true for Utah State against Missouri. The Aggies can really shoot. Live by the three, die by the three.

My wish would be to see Utah State play Virginia in the regional final: Ryan Odom vs. Tony Bennett. The last time the two men met was when Odom was coaching UMBC in 2018. Remember that game?

Midwest region

If Marcus Sasser’s health weren’t a question mark, Houston would have to be the favorite here. But the Cougars’ best player suffered a groin injury Saturday in the American Athletic Conference tournament semifinals and didn’t play in the final, which ended up being a one-sided loss to Memphis. Knowing it almost certainly was going to be a top seed regardless, Kelvin Sampson’s team looked flat.

Houston will face a tough second-round game — assuming it doesn’t trip up against a very solid Northern Kentucky team in the first round — against either Auburn or Iowa. Both have intense coaches, to put it mildly, and Auburn would have the benefit of playing close to home in Birmingham. Seriously, how was that allowed to happen?

The dark horse might be Miami. The Hurricanes lost to a very hot Duke team in the ACC tournament semifinals, but they have very good guards and a coach, Jim Larrañaga, who knows something about winning this time of year. That said, they will play a very good Drake team in Albany that is coached by Darian DeVries and led by his son Tucker, the Missouri Valley player of the year. This will be a hot story entering the first round, and Drake is one underdog TV would love to see advance.

The Miami-Drake winner will get the Indiana-Kent State winner. As usual, the committee loved the Big Ten, giving it eight bids. There will be some whining about the league not getting more, but here’s a question: When was the last time the Big Ten won the national title? Answer: 2000, when Michigan State won. The ACC, which got five bids this season and last, has had four schools win eight titles since then.

Meanwhile, Kent State is the lone representative from the Mid-American Conference. Toledo won the regular season title and was 27-7, but it lost the tournament final to Kent State. Enjoy the NIT, Rockets.

Colgate won 28 games and a third straight Patriot League title, earning a No. 15 seed and a first-round game against Texas. Some reward. The most under-seeded team in the region, though, is Texas A&M, which finished second in the Big 12 but got relegated to No. 7 seed, meaning it will have to play Xavier to get out of the first weekend.

This could be the most wide-open region of them all.

West Region

The best story in this region is Howard, which is in the tournament for the first time in 31 years. But the committee didn’t really care about that, matching the Bison with top-seeded Kansas in Des Moines, which is a lot closer to Kansas than it is to D.C.

Heck, Howard might have been better off playing in Dayton, where it would have had a realistic chance of winning a game. Against the Jayhawks, the Bison are likely to be overmatched. UMBC’s win over Virginia five years ago remains the only time a No. 16 seed has beaten a No. 1 seed in 148 games. Then again, you never know.

Kansas Coach Bill Self should be back on the bench for the Howard game after spending this past weekend in the hospital having two stents placed in his heart because of blocked arteries. His reigning champions have had ups and downs all season, including some surprising blowout losses, but they have enough talent to make a serious run.

The best first-round game in this region is undoubtedly St. Mary’s against VCU. Rams Coach Mike Rhoades was nervous his team wouldn’t get a bid unless it won the Atlantic 10 tournament. He was right. VCU did win the tournament and still got stuck with a No. 12 seed. The Rams are hard to play against because they are deep, play great defense and have a super point guard in Ace Baldwin.

Connecticut-Iona will get the most first-round attention because the Huskies are four-time past champions and because 70-year-old Rick Pitino is getting ready to skip town on the Gaels, probably for St. John’s. Two things about Pitino are certain: He can really coach, and he craves the spotlight. Iona resurrected his career, but he will wave goodbye in an instant when his season ends.

That should be against U-Conn. Danny Hurley’s team is streaky yet talented, and it could reach the Final Four. By the way, did you notice that Arizona State, which has a play-in game in Dayton, could face the Huskies in the Sweet 16? The Sun Devils’ coach: Hurley’s brother, Bobby.

If UCLA’s best defensive player, Jaylen Clark, wasn’t hurt, the Bruins would be my favorite in this bracket. As it is, the Bruins might still get there, although the road won’t be easy, with the winner of Northwestern-Boise State in the second round and Gonzaga, which has been under the radar all season, likely in the Sweet 16. UCLA-Gonzaga: That’s a matchup that will bring back memories for tournament fans.

