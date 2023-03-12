Selection Sunday live updates March Madness brackets to be revealed

March Madness is here, and for the second consecutive year the brackets for both the men’s and women’s NCAA basketball tournaments will be revealed on the same night on Selection Sunday. The men’s selection show comes first at 6 p.m. Eastern time on CBS, and the women’s selection show follows at 8 p.m. Eastern on ESPN. Follow along for live updates and real-time analysis as both fields of 68 are announced.
Houston, Alabama, defending champion Kansas and Purdue are expected to earn No. 1 seeds in the men’s tournament. Can last year’s runner-up, North Carolina, squeak into field after weeks on the bubble? (Don’t count on it.)
Defending champion and undefeated South Carolina is a lock to be the top overall seed in the women’s tournament, and Indiana and Stanford can also be penciled in as No. 1 seeds. Connecticut, Virginia Tech, Utah or Iowa could claim the fourth top seed.
The games get underway Tuesday, with men’s play-in games in Dayton, Ohio. The men’s round of 64 tips off Thursday, and the women’s round of 64 starts Friday.
