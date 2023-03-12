Virginia Tech women earn a No. 1 seed in NCAA tournament

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Virginia Tech, fresh off winning the ACC tournament, was rewarded with a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament on Sunday night. The Hokies were placed in the Seattle 3 region and will host No. 16 seed Chattanooga. Southern California, the No. 8 seed, and No. 9 seed South Dakota State round out the site and will face each other.

The tournament championship gave the Hokies (27-4, 14-4) their second-most wins in school history, one behind a 28-3 season in 1998-99, and its No. 4 AP ranking is the highest in program history. That 1998-99 season ended with a loss in the NCAA regional semifinal. The ACC tournament title was the first for the women’s program. It has won 14 of 15.

The Hokies have continued to improve under seventh-year coach Kenny Brooks, and this will be the third consecutive NCAA tournament appearance after a 14-year drought. The No. 1 seed is the highest in school history, surpassing the No. 4 seed earned by that 1989-99 team. Brooks has been named a semifinalist for the Naismith Women’s College Coach of the Year award.

Spearheading the renaissance has been senior center and two-time ACC player of the year Elizabeth Kitley, who led the team with 18.6 points per game, 10.5 rebounds and 2.7 blocks while shooting 56.3 percent from the field. She is a semifinalist for the Naismith Women’s College Player of the Year award, was the only player in the conference to average a double-double and led the ACC in rebounds while being named to the all-defensive team. Kitley was also named first team all-ACC along with teammate Georgia Amoore, who was voted MVP of the ACC tournament. Forward Taylor Soule was voted to the all-ACC second team.

Brooks runs a tight rotation with six players averaging at least 23 minutes and four averaging more than 30. That has caused some controversy as guard Ashley Owusu, who was one of the top transfers in the nation out of Maryland, hasn’t played more than eight minutes or scored a single point since the start of February. She was a multi-time all-Big Ten selection, two-time Big Ten tournament MVP, 2021 third-team all-American and was named the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award winner, given to the nation’s top shooting guard, in 2021 while at Maryland.

Owusu, however, did not play in the ACC tournament and recently told The Next that she is completely healthy and will turn pro instead of using her fifth year of eligibility.

