South Carolina

South Carolina, however, is prepared, having played and beaten two of the other top contenders on the road. It almost feels as if it’s South Carolina vs. the field in this year’s tournament; oddsmakers actually have the Gamecocks favored over the field to cut down the nets. South Carolina stayed perfect through the regular season and SEC tournament and won all but five games by double digits. However, a four-point win at U-Conn. and overtime games against Stanford and Mississippi showed the Gamecocks are not invincible.

Advertisement

The Gamecocks separate themselves in their experience and depth. Four of their five starters are members of the same senior class. They have been playing together for four seasons and won a national championship last year after appearing in the Final Four the year before. That group includes reigning national player of the year Aliyah Boston, whose dominance in the paint is a major reason South Carolina leads the nation in total rebounding rate, block rate and opponent two-point percentage.