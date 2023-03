The field for the NCAA women’s basketball tournament will be announced Sunday. There will be 68 teams (32 automatic qualifiers who won their conference tournaments and 36 at-large selections) placed into four regions.

The tournament will get started with two play-in games Wednesday and another two play-in games Thursday. The first and second rounds will be played at the home arenas of the top 16 seeds on March 17-20. The Sweet 16 will take place at two neutral sites March 24-25, and the Elite Eight will follow March 26-27. The Final Four will be held in Dallas, with the national semifinals March 31 and the championship game April 2.