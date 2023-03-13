Boys’ basketball final Top 20: Sidwell Friends finishes ahead of pack

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Another dramatic and entertaining year of D.C. area high school basketball is in the books. Our final rankings of the winter are filled with programs that achieved something impressive this season, whether that was a conference championship, a deep playoff run or a strong record. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Outside of a few national tournaments to come, play ended this weekend with a few games scattered across Maryland and Virginia.

In College Park, it was a rough few days for local programs at the state championships. Damascus, Largo and Meade put together impressive seasons but came up one win short of ultimate glory.

Farther north, a host of private schools gathered in Cumberland, Md., for the 61st annual Alhambra Catholic Invitational Tournament. From a field that included Washington Catholic Athletic Conference champion St. John’s and Interstate Athletic Conference champion Bullis, DeMatha emerged from the talented pack to beat McNamara in Saturday’s final and claim a f0urth consecutive Alhambra title. Stags senior Jaden Winston earned tournament MVP honors.

Hayfield, meanwhile, became the lone Northern Virginia boys’ team to capture a public school championship this season.

1. Sidwell Friends (27-4) Last ranked: 1

The Quakers set themselves apart this winter by winning an outright Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference title and a D.C. state title.

2. St. John’s (32-4) LR: 2

The WCAC champions fell to DeMatha in overtime in the Alhambra semifinals.

3. Paul VI (32-3) LR: 3

The Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association champions and WCAC finalists will partake in the prestigious Geico Nationals tournament at the end of the month.

4. Hayfield (30-1) LR: 4

The Hawks successfully defended last year’s Virginia state title, defeating Patriot on Saturday in the Class 6 final.

5. Patriot (27-4) LR: 6

The Pioneers’ impressive season ended one win short of a state title.

6. Bishop McNamara (27-9) LR: 8

The Mustangs fell to DeMatha in the Alhambra championship.

7. Gonzaga (26-11) LR: 7

The Eagles lost to Bishop McNamara in the Alhambra semifinals.

8. Bullis (26-5) LR: 6

The IAC champions were bounced from the Alhambra bracket by Bishop McNamara.

9. Jackson-Reed (28-8) LR: 9

The Tigers reached the D.C. State Athletic Association final for a second straight year.

10. Mount Zion Prep (27-11) LR: 15

The Warriors earned a gritty win over Shabach Christian in Monday’s Maryland Private Schools Tournament championship.

11. Shabach Christian (31-7) LR: 10

The Eagles fell to Mt. Zion Prep in the Maryland Private School Tournament championship.

12. Largo (21-7) LR: 12

The Lions were defeated by New Town in the Maryland 2A championship.

13. Riverdale Baptist (27-4) LR: 11

The Crusaders had a strong season, winning the Metro Independent School Athletic League title for a second straight season.

14. DeMatha (22-12) LR: 18

The Stags ended their season on a high note, beating McNamara in the Alhambra Invitational championship.

15. St. Andrew’s (24-7) LR: 13

The Lions finished in second place behind Sidwell Friends in the MAC regular season standings and tournament.

16. Bard (24-7) LR: 14

It was a dream season for the Falcons, who won the D.C. Interscholastic Athletic Association and DCSAA A tournaments.

17. Damascus (25-3) LR: 16

After knock off undefeated Frederick in the state semifinals, the Hornets fell to City in the Maryland 3A title game.

18. Meade (24-4) LR: 19

The Mustangs lost to Parkville in Saturday’s Maryland 4A title game.

19. South Lakes (24-4) LR: 17

The Seahawks fell to Hayfield in the Virginia Class 6 semifinals.

20. Gaithersburg (19-7) LR: NR

The Trojans reached the Maryland 4A semifinals, where they lost to eventual champion Parkville.

Dropped out: None

