Chris Beard, fired by Texas in January, is named Ole Miss coach

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Chris Beard, fired in early January by the University of Texas, has been named the men’s basketball coach at Ole Miss, the school announced Monday. Beard, 50, was fired by Texas shortly after being charged with felony domestic violence in a dispute with his fiancee at their Austin home in December. The charge was dropped in February, with the Travis County District Attorney saying it could not be proven beyond reasonable doubt “after a careful and thorough review of the evidence.” In a statement through her attorney, Beard’s fiancee said she had initiated the confrontation and he had acted in self-defense. Beard had been suspended Dec. 12, replaced by Rodney Terry.

Beard, who has a 237-98 overall record, has led three programs to the NCAA tournament since 2016, including an appearance in the 2019 national championship game and an Elite Eight appearance by Texas Tech in 2018. He has an 11-5 record in NCAA tournament games. Over two seasons at Texas, he had a 29-13 record that included a 22-12 mark and a second-round finish in the 2022 NCAA tournament in his first season.

Advertisement

“We thoroughly evaluated a number of outstanding candidates, and there is no doubt Coach Beard is one of the top coaches in the nation. After conducting due diligence and speaking to a number of individuals on and off the court, it was evident he is the right person to guide our team to greatness,” Keith Carter, vice chancellor for intercollegiate athletics, said in a statement.

“At each stop in his career, Coach Beard has proven to be a program builder and a dynamic leader whose teams exhibit relentless effort. He is a tireless recruiter and develops talent to reach their greatest potential. He has coached at multiple levels of college basketball and has competed for championships at every school. Simply put, Coach Beard is a winner, and Ole Miss Basketball’s best years are ahead of us under his leadership.”

Ole Miss fired Kermit Davis on Feb. 24, with three games left in the season and the Rebels’ record at 10-18 overall (2-13 in the SEC). They were 1-2 in their final three regular season games under interim coach Win Case. The Rebels haven’t gone to the NCAA tournament since 2019 and have not advanced to the second weekend of the tournament since 2013. They’ve made two NCAA appearances since going to the Sweet 16 10 years ago. Davis was 74-79 at the school.

Advertisement

“I am honored to be joining the Ole Miss family and excited to get started at this great university,” Beard, the 2019 Associated Press national coach of the year, said in a statement. “I can’t express how grateful I am to Chancellor [Glenn] Boyce, Keith Carter and the rest of the search committee for their belief in me to lead this program. I am really looking forward to being an active part of the Oxford community.

“I know we have one of the best venues in the country in the SJB Pavilion, and we are going to work tirelessly to build a championship caliber program. I can’t wait to connect with our players and recruits and begin this journey together. Hotty Toddy!”

GiftOutline Gift Article