Girls’ basketball final Top 20: Maryland, Virginia champs rise

Another year down, another year of Sidwell Friends at No. 1. The top three spots stay with the private schools, led by notable D.C. champions: Sidwell wears the District of Columbia State Athletic Association crown, St. John’s won the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference and Georgetown Visitation earned an Independent School League title.

With the conclusion of Maryland and Virginia public school state championships this past weekend, plenty of movement shakes up the Top 20. On Friday, Madison became the Northern Virginia girls’ basketball team to win four straight titles. The Warhawks make the week’s biggest jump, up to No. 7.

In Maryland, Howard moves to No. 4 with its first title since 1994, while Glen Burnie comes up two spots with its 4A state title, a 43-40 victory over fellow riser Churchill. Lackey is the lone edition in this final iteration after its impressive win in the 2A championship game.

1. Sidwell Friends (28-3) Last ranked: 1

Behind an uber-talented roster led by Duke commit Jadyn Donovan the Quakers were again D.C. champions and one of the best teams in the country.

2. St. John’s (26-7) LR: 2

The Cadets pushed through midseason injury woes to repeat as Washington Catholic Athletic Conference champions.

3. Georgetown Visitation (24-6) LR: 3

Princeton commit Fadima Tall led a strong Cubs season that included an upset of Sidwell for the Independent School League title.

4. Howard (26-1) LR: 7

The Lions defeated Baltimore Polytechnic Institute, 64-52, for the Maryland 3A state title, their first since 1994.

5. Paul VI (23-10) LR: 4

The Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division I champs were one of the most feared local teams for much of the season.

6. Bishop McNamara (21-6) LR: 5

Behind WCAC player of the year Madisen McDaniel, the Mustangs won the conference’s regular season title.

7. Madison (25-4) LR: 17

Thanks to a game-winning and-one in overtime from junior Stella Gougoufkas, the Warhawks four-peated as Virginia Class 6 state champions.

8. Glen Burnie (23-2) LR: 10

With a fourth quarter push, the Gophers edged Churchill to win the Maryland 4A state championship.

9. Shabach Christian (22-9) LR: 6

Florida commit Laila Reynolds helped put the first-year program on the map.

10. St. Mary’s (Annapolis) (27-0) LR: 8

The Saints completed their undefeated season with their first Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland B conference championship in a decade.

11. Virginia Academy (25-8) LR: 9

The Patriots enjoyed a breakout season and captured the VISAA Division II title.

12. Churchill (24-4) LR: 16

The Bulldogs fell just short in the Maryland 4A title game.

13. Robinson (26-4) LR: 11

The Rams lost to Madison in the state semifinals.

14. Osbourn Park (23-5) LR: 12

The Yellow Jackets were the top Northern Virginia public school team for most of the year but couldn’t get past state finalist Manchester in the quarterfinals.

15. Bullis (19-10) LR: 13

Bullis emerged as a contender around midseason, with its signature win coming in January over Georgetown Visitation.

16. Mount Zion Prep (21-11) LR: 14

The Warriors got a big boost from sophomore J’niya Weaver in the program’s first season.

17. Tuscarora (26-3) LR: 15

The best season in school history ended with a one-point loss in the state semifinals.

18. C.H. Flowers (20-4) LR: 18

The Jaguars came up short against Western in the state quarterfinals.

19. Maret (19-11) LR: 19

The Frogs were, yet again, one of the top teams in the increasingly competitive Independent School League.

20. Lackey (24-4) LR: Not ranked

The Chargers bested previously unbeaten Kent Island in the Maryland 2A title game.

Dropped out: No. 20 Oxon Hill

