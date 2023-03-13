The legend of Joey Meneses grows on the World Baseball Classic stage

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

After the homers Sunday night — after Joey Meneses paused to watch the second, after he chucked his bat straight up, then peeked back to see it floating in the air — Benji Gil, Mexico’s manager for the World Baseball Classic, told reporters Meneses should have gotten his first shot in September 2018, not August 2022.

That was easy to say once Meneses thumped Team USA with two home runs at Chase Field, leading Mexico to an 11-5 win. But Gil’s point drives straight to the heart of Meneses’s growing legend: Would the 30-year-old have been this good if called up earlier in his career? Or were 12 years beneath the majors a prerequisite for his ongoing success?

“Of course I think about that all the time,” Meneses, a first baseman for the Washington Nationals, said last October at Citi Field. “I always knew I could hit at any level. I mean, at least I always thought that. But if I come up at, I don’t know, 25, maybe I don’t hit enough and they send me right back down. Maybe I never get back. I’d like to think I didn’t need more than 10 years in the minors. That was a lot of long bus rides, you know? Lot of tough nights, small towns, Japan, the winter leagues. But that did prepare me for everything … for all of this.”

With that, he took a few beats and smiled. He was in a major league clubhouse with a bag of expensive gear at his feet. He was, in a few words, just living the dream.

“But I do wish I could better answer the question,” he added. “I have no clue what would have happened.”

Why Meneses spent more than a decade in the minors has already been unpacked: He was behind Freddie Freeman while in the Atlanta Braves’ system. He was behind Rhys Hoskins while in the Philadelphia Phillies’ system. After landing a $1 million contract in Japan, he was suspended for 2019 because of a positive for the banned substance Stanozolol. Meneses contends he was unknowingly injected with it by a Mexican doctor the previous winter. Nippon Professional Baseball denied his appeal of the suspension. He then landed with the Boston Red Sox and hit 15 homers across the top two levels of the minors. Still, his phone didn’t ring.

But in 56 games with the Nationals last season, Meneses had a .324 batting average, .367 on base-percentage and a .563 slugging percentage (thanks to 14 doubles and 13 home runs). And in two WBC appearances for Mexico, he’s 5 for 10 with five RBI and four runs scored. The Culiacan native, a player who almost retired before the Nationals scooped him off the minor league market, is batting third for his home country. His long-shot story has reached a bigger stage.

JOEY MENESES WILL NOT BE STOPPED. #WorldBaseballClassic pic.twitter.com/MZIu4jqMwb — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 13, 2023

Meneses was initially wary about the WBC, feeling it may lessen his chances of making the Nationals’ Opening Day roster. Manager Dave Martinez laughed and told him not to worry. For Meneses, job security will take some getting used to. It may never feel quite right.

“He’s an incredible kid, sustaining a lot of years in the minor leagues and not giving up … and then coming back and having some success in the big leagues,” Martinez said Monday. “And now doing it for his country? That tells you a lot about him.”

Toward the end of Sunday’s game, Mexico fans chanted M-V-P with Meneses in the box. By Monday morning, a photo of Meneses wearing a sombrero, snapped during a postgame interview with MLB Network, was tacked to the bulletin board in the Nationals’ spring training clubhouse. Martinez received a flood of texts after Meneses took Nick Martinez and Brady Singer deep.

The first homer, off a middle-middle cutter, showed one benefit of Meneses’s many at-bats in foreign leagues. The second, a three-run moonshot off an inside sinker, did too.

“In Mexico and Japan, there aren’t as many power fastballs as there are in America,” Meneses said last fall. “Because I played in those other leagues, I saw so many cutters and sinkers, and so many breaking balls in typical fastball counts. I am almost surprised when I see anything straight. I got so used to the off-speed pitches that I sometimes think: ‘Come on, throw me a slider here. Do it.’ I’m not sure every guy feels that way.”

So no, Meneses can’t know if he would have excelled as a younger big leaguer. He tries not to count the money he could have made. But he does know what each experience taught him about hitting — and that those years, hard as they were, formed the player he is now.

That player, Joey Meneses, is an improbable star of the world’s biggest baseball tournament. And he still has his first full season in the majors ahead.

