The highlight of this year’s scouting cycle came in October, when Victor Wembanyama, the consensus favorite to be the No. 1 pick in June’s draft, dazzled league executives during two showcase games near Las Vegas. The 7-foot-4 phenom has only solidified his standing as the most coveted teenager since LeBron James by averaging 21.7 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.2 blocks per game for Metropolitans 92 in French league play. The Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs have been racing to the bottom for months with visions of Wembanyama’s franchise-altering potential dancing in their heads.
In addition to Wembanyama, four other potential top-10 picks will be notably absent from the NCAA tournament: Scoot Henderson went straight from high school to the G League Ignite, Amen and Ausar Thompson bypassed college to play in the Overtime Elite start-up league and Cam Whitmore’s Villanova Wildcats didn’t make the field of 68.
Still, there are a handful of potential lottery picks worth tracking once the tournament’s first round opens Thursday.
Brandon Miller (Alabama)
Miller (19.7 points per game, 8.3 rebounds per game, 1.9 assist per game) will undoubtedly be this year’s most scrutinized prospect. An athletic 6-foot-9 forward who can handle the ball and shoots 39.9 percent from deep, the 20-year-old Tennessee native has enjoyed a more productive freshman season than Jayson Tatum, Brandon Ingram and other recent high-lottery picks in a similar mold. Indeed, Kevin Durant in 2007 and Michael Beasley in 2008 were the last one-and-done scoring wings to clearly outperform Miller.
The SEC Player of the Year has led Alabama to a conference title and the No. 1 seed in the South Region, and the top-ranked Crimson Tide will be a popular pick to win it all. Thanks to his prototypical size and shot-making ability, Miller should challenge Henderson to be this year’s No. 2 pick.
But Miller’s tidy fit in the lineage of modern wings is only part of his story. NBA teams must also consider his alleged role in the shooting death of Jamea Jonae Harris on Jan. 15. Tuscaloosa police have said that Miller delivered a gun to former teammate Darius Miles on the night of the shooting. Miles, the weapon’s alleged owner, then handed it to his friend Michael Lynn Davis, who is believed to have shot and killed Harris.
Miles and Davis have been indicted on capital murder charges. Miller cooperated with the police investigation and didn’t face any charges or team discipline. Nevertheless, rival fans have chanted “Brandon Killer” at Miller, and Alabama Coach Nate Oats has faced significant criticism for his handling of the incident. Those concerns were heightened when Miller was patted down by a teammate during pregame introductions in late February. Oats said the introduction was “not appropriate” given Harris’s death, later explaining that Miller was being “cleared for takeoff” by his teammate in a nod to Transportation Security Administration screening.
“I never lose sight of the fact that a family has lost one of its loved ones that night,” Miller said last week, in his first comments about the shooting. “This whole situation is just really heartbreaking. Respectfully, that’s all I’m going to be able to say on that.”
Jarace Walker (Houston)
With Houston slotted as the Midwest Region’s No. 1 seed and star teammate Marcus Sasser nursing a groin injury, Walker (11.1 PPG, 6.6 RPG, 1.7 APG) should enjoy a big stage to further bolster his rising draft stock. Though the wide-shouldered Walker is listed at 6-foot-8, he should be able to play as a power forward or small-ball center in the NBA thanks to his 7-foot-2 wingspan.
Walker’s game is based more on energy and explosiveness than polish, but he’s comfortable playing inside and outside and he projects as a high-impact and versatile defender. Teams eying the 19-year-old freshman will bank on the idea that he is quick enough to switch onto guards, long enough to match up with traditional centers and strong enough to punish stretch forwards on the glass.
Gradey Dick (Kansas)
The 19-year-old Dick (14.1 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 1.6 APG), a Kansas native who helped the Jayhawks claim the West Region’s No. 1 seed, faces plenty of serious questions. Is he physical enough to defend pro wings? Does he have the requisite creativity to develop into an all-around scorer? Can he handle the ball well enough to be a secondary playmaker in the pros?
But the 6-foot-8 freshman forward is a deadeye marksman, shooting 39.9 percent from deep on 5.8 three-point attempts per game. Dick has well-honed shot mechanics, a strong understanding of how to work himself open for clean looks, a good off-ball motor and the ability to shoot with confidence off the dribble. That skill set will allow him to be a plug-and-play floor-spacer in the NBA, assuming he doesn’t return for a sophomore season.
Keyonte George (Baylor)
As a 6-foot-4 scorer, George (15.8 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 2.8 APG) looks like an NBA tweener: he’s too short to be an imposing two guard and he’s not wired as a distribution-minded floor general. Though the 19-year-old freshman is slippery and confident on the ball, his 38.7 percent shooting leaves a lot to be desired and he’s registered more turnovers than assists this season.
Despite those concerns, George has led Baylor in scoring en route to claiming the South Region’s No. 3 seed. Optimists will argue that his dribble-drive game will be more effective and efficient once he’s surrounded by professional-quality shooters, and that his playmaking is bound to improve with experience. With NBA scoring surging this season to its highest level since 1969-70, a pure bucket-getter like George won’t slip too far on draft night.
Nick Smith Jr. (Arkansas)
Regarded by several analysts as last year’s No. 1 high school player, Smith (14 PPG, 1.8 RPG, 2 APG) has endured an underwhelming freshman season thanks to a knee injury that sidelined him for nearly two months. Since returning to the court in mid-February, the 6-foot-5 guard has had three 20-point efforts against conference foes and a game-winning jumper to beat Auburn in the SEC tournament.
March Madness will give Smith a chance to remind scouts of the swagger and attack-minded scoring mentality that made him such a highly touted prep prospect. While Arkansas is the No. 8 seed in the West Region, Smith and teammate Anthony Black, a dynamic 6-foot-7 guard, are both possible lottery picks. If the Razorbacks can survive Illinois in their opener, they could face Dick and the Jayhawks in the second round.