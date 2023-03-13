Brandon Miller (Alabama)

Miller (19.7 points per game, 8.3 rebounds per game, 1.9 assist per game) will undoubtedly be this year’s most scrutinized prospect. An athletic 6-foot-9 forward who can handle the ball and shoots 39.9 percent from deep, the 20-year-old Tennessee native has enjoyed a more productive freshman season than Jayson Tatum, Brandon Ingram and other recent high-lottery picks in a similar mold. Indeed, Kevin Durant in 2007 and Michael Beasley in 2008 were the last one-and-done scoring wings to clearly outperform Miller.

The SEC Player of the Year has led Alabama to a conference title and the No. 1 seed in the South Region, and the top-ranked Crimson Tide will be a popular pick to win it all. Thanks to his prototypical size and shot-making ability, Miller should challenge Henderson to be this year’s No. 2 pick.

Advertisement

But Miller’s tidy fit in the lineage of modern wings is only part of his story. NBA teams must also consider his alleged role in the shooting death of Jamea Jonae Harris on Jan. 15. Tuscaloosa police have said that Miller delivered a gun to former teammate Darius Miles on the night of the shooting. Miles, the weapon’s alleged owner, then handed it to his friend Michael Lynn Davis, who is believed to have shot and killed Harris.

Miles and Davis have been indicted on capital murder charges. Miller cooperated with the police investigation and didn’t face any charges or team discipline. Nevertheless, rival fans have chanted “Brandon Killer” at Miller, and Alabama Coach Nate Oats has faced significant criticism for his handling of the incident. Those concerns were heightened when Miller was patted down by a teammate during pregame introductions in late February. Oats said the introduction was “not appropriate” given Harris’s death, later explaining that Miller was being “cleared for takeoff” by his teammate in a nod to Transportation Security Administration screening.

“I never lose sight of the fact that a family has lost one of its loved ones that night,” Miller said last week, in his first comments about the shooting. “This whole situation is just really heartbreaking. Respectfully, that’s all I’m going to be able to say on that.”