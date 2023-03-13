Jimmy Garoppolo, Tremaine Edmunds on move as NFL free agency revs up

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The NFL’s offseason quarterback reshuffling continued Monday as the league’s negotiating period for free agents got underway. The biggest name to change teams is former 49ers signal-caller Jimmy Garoppolo, who is expected to sign with the Las Vegas Raiders, a person familiar with the negotiations confirmed. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The deal cannot be official until Wednesday, when the free agent market formally opens. But Garoppolo is expected to leave San Francisco and reunite with Raiders Coach Josh McDaniels, formerly his offensive coordinator with the New England Patriots.

Garoppolo’s contract with the Raiders, once formalized, reportedly will be worth about $67.5 million over three seasons. He will replace Derek Carr, who previously was released by the Raiders and signed with the New Orleans Saints.

The Houston Texans also had been mentioned as a contender to sign Garoppolo, who spent the past six seasons with the 49ers after three seasons with the Patriots. He helped the Niners reach the Super Bowl in the 2019 season.

Advertisement

He remained with the 49ers on a revised deal this past season and inherited the starting job when Trey Lance suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2. But Garoppolo, after making 10 starts, had his season ended by a foot injury and was replaced by rookie Brock Purdy, who suffered an elbow injury during the 49ers’ loss in the NFC championship game in Philadelphia.

Many teams and players began putting significant deals in place. Free agent linebacker Tremaine Edmunds tentatively agreed to a four-year, $72 million contract with the Chicago Bears, a person familiar with those negotiations confirmed.

Barring any last-minute snags, Edmunds will leave the Buffalo Bills when the deal can become official Wednesday and will be part of the upgrades being made by the Bears.

Edmunds is a standout who was selected to two Pro Bowls in his five seasons with the Bills. He topped 100 tackles in each season.

Advertisement

The Bears reportedly also lined up free agent deals Monday with linebacker T.J. Edwards and guard Nate Davis. That comes after they agreed Friday to a trade with the Carolina Panthers that will send the top overall choice in next month’s NFL draft to Carolina for a haul of draft picks and wide receiver D.J. Moore.

General Manager Ryan Poles continues to be active as he attempts to improve a team that went 3-14 last season in Matt Eberflus’s first season as coach.

One prominent free agent stayed in place, as center Jason Kelce opted to return for a 13th season with the Eagles.

Kelce announced Monday that he intends to play another NFL season. He is unsigned at this point, but he is not expected to seek a move to another team in free agency after spending his entire career with Philadelphia. The Eagles now can proceed to work out a new contract with him.

Advertisement

He is coming off a season in which he was selected to the Pro Bowl for a sixth time, was named first-team all-pro for a fifth time and faced his brother Travis, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, in the Super Bowl.

“I have put much thought into whether it makes sense to play another season,” Jason Kelce wrote on Twitter. “After talking it over with my wife and many other friends and family, I have decided to return for another year. Thank you to all my supporters and detractors for fueling me, I ain’t … done yet!”

GiftOutline Gift Article