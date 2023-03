NFL free agency live updates Legal tampering period begins Monday

Keep an eye on the New York Jets, Green Bay Packers and Baltimore Ravens, the teams with the potential to make major quarterback moves. The Ravens gave Lamar Jackson the nonexclusive franchise tag last week, meaning other teams can negotiate with the former league MVP; the Ravens would be able to match any offer sheet presented to Jackson, and if they decide to let him walk, his new team would owe them two first-round draft choices. The Packers and Jets, meanwhile, have been in talks about sending four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers from Green Bay to New York.