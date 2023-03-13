NFL free agency live updates Legal tampering period begins Monday

NFL free agency begins Monday at 12 p.m. Eastern time with the legal tampering period, a two-day stretch during which teams and players’ agents can negotiate deals. Players and teams can agree to contracts during the legal tampering period, but contracts remain nonbinding, and players cannot officially sign until free agency begins at 4 p.m. Eastern time Wednesday.
Keep an eye on the New York Jets, Green Bay Packers and Baltimore Ravens, the teams with the potential to make major quarterback moves. The Ravens gave Lamar Jackson the nonexclusive franchise tag last week, meaning other teams can negotiate with the former league MVP; the Ravens would be able to match any offer sheet presented to Jackson, and if they decide to let him walk, his new team would owe them two first-round draft choices. The Packers and Jets, meanwhile, have been in talks about sending four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers from Green Bay to New York.
The Washington Commanders are facing a potential sale, but they’re spending in free agency; the team agreed to a deal Sunday with defensive tackle Daron Payne. They appear committed to keeping spending at quarterback low but could add a veteran to work with Sam Howell, who’s in position to enter camp as the No. 1 quarterback on the roster.
The Chicago Bears agreed to trade the No. 1 pick in April’s draft to the Carolina Panthers and got a haul in return, including the No. 9 pick. The Bears, who are set at quarterback with Justin Fields, have more cap space at their disposal this week than any other team in the league.
