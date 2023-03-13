Mackenzie Holmes, Indiana

Holmes has elevated her game to new heights this season, propelling herself into the national player of the year conversation. That boost was no small feat for a player named to the all-Big Ten second team last season. Holmes’s dominant interior play on both ends of the court led to the Hoosiers’ first Big Ten regular season title in 40 years.

Astonishingly, Holmes has found room for improvement a season after she was one of only three players in the country to average more than 15 points on 60 percent shooting. This season, she’s on track to become one of only four players since the 2009-10 season to average more than 20 points on at least 65 percent shooting. Her efficiency in the post, coupled with the strong perimeter play of guards Grace Berger, Yarden Garzon and Sydney Parrish, has Indiana averaging 81.5 points per game, No. 6 in the country and 10 points more per outing than last season.

The Hoosiers led the Big Ten in scoring defense, allowing only 64.1 points per game during regular season Big Ten play — in a conference that includes five of the country’s top 15 scoring offenses (one of which is Indiana). Holmes played a key role in Indiana’s defensive success, leading the Big Ten with more than two blocks per game against conference opponents on her way to Big Ten defensive player of the year honors.