Baseball Top 10: Reloaded Georgetown Prep leads seven reigning champs

Last year, Georgetown Prep's Antonio Perrotta was advertised as one of the best power hitters in the area. But his junior season, albeit successful, ended with a whole lot of doubles — and no home runs.

Coming into this year, there was a sense from within the dugout that the senior, and the Little Hoyas' 2023 campaign, could be even better. Following an Interstate Athletic Conference title, what might that look like?

On Saturday, facing reigning Washington Catholic Athletic Conference champion Gonzaga, Perrotta answered that question. The 6-foot-4 lefty blasted the third pitch he saw, flinging his bat down the first base line and spiking his helmet on the third base line before being greeted at home by his teammates. After four games, he has two home runs. The Little Hoyas beat Gonzaga, 4-2.

“Last week, he actually got a warning for tossing his bat, with that first home run,” Coach Rob Begin said. “He’s become a natural pretty quick.”

Behind University of Virginia signees Perrotta and Tommy Roldan, as well as perhaps the deepest roster in the D.C. area around them, the Little Hoyas could fulfill their desire to improve upon last season’s championship run. Beginning its cumbersome schedule with a win over No. 4 Gonzaga — looking unfazed in frigid March conditions, no less — puts Georgetown Prep atop the first rankings.

On Wednesday, Georgetown Prep will get a crack at former All-Met Player of the Year Amari Allen and No. 2 Sherwood, the defending Maryland 4A champion. At youth baseball website Xposure Sports’ high school baseball media day in Towson on Sunday, the Warriors were mentioned most as the team to beat.

“The pressure is good and bad,” Allen said. “Everyone wants to beat you — they’ll try anything to beat you. We’ve just got to be confident and be ourselves and not get too bigheaded that we won the past two championships.”

Several reigning champions, including Freedom-South Riding (Virginia Class 6), Chesapeake (Maryland 3A), Archbishop Spalding (Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference) and Glenelg (Maryland 2A) populate the remainder of the rankings. Potential risers from last year, including Colgan, St. John’s, Madison and the six teams on the bubble, have shots to unseat them.

(Records from last season)

1. Georgetown Prep (25-7)

The reigning IAC champion has reloaded and is replete with future Division I players.

2. Sherwood (23-1)

The Warriors are in prime position to three-peat as state champions with marquee talents, including All-Met Player of the Year Amari Allen and second-teamer Ryan Bouma, returning.

3. Freedom-South Riding (24-2)

The defending Virginia Class 6 state champion is still the favorite in Northern Virginia.

4. Gonzaga (23-12)

After winning the WCAC last spring, the Eagles have one of the area’s best lineups one through nine.

5. Chesapeake (20-3)

Though the Cougars graduated several talented seniors, the quantity of quality arms in the rotation makes the defending Maryland 3A champions a strong threat to repeat.

6. Archbishop Spalding (26-4)

The MIAA A conference champion went undefeated in its league last season.

7. Glenelg (19-5)

The Gladiators bring back most of their starters, including star two-way senior Nick Duvall.

8. Colgan (25-2)

Coming off a state semifinal loss to Herndon, the Sharks are hungry for more in 2023.

9. St. John’s (23-8)

The perennial WCAC heavyweight looks as strong as ever, with Florida State signee Brayden Martin back for his senior season.

10. Madison (12-8)

After an injury-riddled 2022 that followed a 2021 championship campaign, the Warhawks’ talent-laden roster is led by potential first-round MLB draft pick Bryce Eldridge.

On the bubble: Bishop O’Connell, Herndon, Jackson-Reed, Patuxent, River Hill, Severna Park

