Bond between Bullets’ former Beef Brothers is well-aged

Rick Mahorn and Jeff Ruland were a headline writer’s dream and an undersized opponent’s worst nightmare during their four seasons as Washington Bullets teammates from 1981 to 1985, and they don’t want anyone to forget it. The towering frontcourt duo, better known as the Beef Brothers, recently launched a podcast and YouTube channel to share stories and videos from their NBA careers — including the time they donned butcher’s coats and wielded cleavers for a photo shoot in a D.C. meat locker.

“We probably should’ve done this earlier,” said Ruland, who filed a federal trademark application in February for the Beef Brothers word mark featured on a 1980s-style caricature T-shirt available at the Capital One Arena team store. “We’ll see where it goes.”

The Beef Brothers’ origin story is flavorful. The 6-foot-10, 235-pound Mahorn and 6-foot-11, 240-pound Ruland met in August 1979, during tryouts for the World University Games in Colorado Springs. Mahorn, a Hartford, Conn., native, was preparing for his senior season at Hampton. Ruland, who grew up on Long Island, was about to be a junior at Iona, where he starred for Coach Jim Valvano. Ruland recalled striking up a conversation with Mahorn at a side basket and bonding with his fellow big man from a small school in a hot tub while drinking Coors Lights.

In the 1980 NBA draft, the Golden State Warriors selected Ruland in the second round and traded his rights to the Bullets. Ten picks later, Washington drafted Mahorn. With veteran big men Wes Unseld and Elvin Hayes on the roster, Ruland opted to play a year in Barcelona. Mahorn, who considered an offer to play in Italy, averaged 13 minutes off the bench as a rookie and soaked up all that he could from Unseld, who retired after the season.

Ruland joined the Bullets the next year and appeared in all 82 games as a reserve, often alongside Mahorn.

“It was reminiscent of watching Elvin Hayes and Wes Unseld out there,” Bullets guard John Lucas said after Ruland and Mahorn combined for 26 points and 22 rebounds in their sixth regular season game as teammates. “They just kept getting all of the rebounds and knocking people all over the floor. They’re both bangers, and when they’re in the game together, we seem to play better.”

“When it gets rugged, that’s the game,” Mahorn told reporters after the win. “With both Jeff and I in the game together, all that beef has to be good for something.”

The Bullets’ beef sizzled all season under Coach Gene Shue. Ruland averaged 14.4 points and 9.3 rebounds as a rookie, and teamed with Mahorn (12.2 points, 8.8 rebounds) to lead Washington to a 43-39 record and a playoff berth. In Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Boston Celtics, the duo set screens to create space for guard Frank Johnson to hit the game-winning three-pointer at the Boston Garden.

“The one thing you fear about the Bullets is that they’re strong and physical,” Celtics small forward Cedric Maxwell said after Washington’s win, which evened the series. “They put those Beef Brothers in there, and they slow your offense down until it becomes a job.”

The Bullets went on to lose the series, 4-1, but the Beef Brothers moniker stuck. It rolled off the tongue better than McFilthy and McNasty, legendary Celtics radio voice Johnny Most’s nickname for the duo, and it was snappier than the world’s only interracial sumo wrestling team, which is what longtime Bullets trainer John Lally called Ruland and Mahorn.

“I see why people call them the Beef Brothers,” San Diego center Bill Walton said after the Bullets defeated the Clippers in November 1982. “They didn’t do much backing up and they sure like to mix it up.”

Mahorn and Ruland, who both drove Mercedes and owned Dobermans, were inseparable on and off the court during their time in Washington. They’d alternate going to rock or R&B clubs together, and would spend time with each other’s families.

During the 1983-84 season, Ruland earned the first of his two consecutive all-star nods, and he and Mahorn appeared on the cover of “NBA Today” in their red, white and blue Bullets uniforms beneath butcher’s coats and surrounded by full cuts of beef.

“I’m mad they didn’t give me the meat after I left out of there,” Mahorn joked during a Zoom call last week with Ruland. “I was cold. It was freezing.”

A very cleaver outtake from the iconic Beef Brothers photoshoot.



📷 @badboyhorn44 / Jeff Ruland pic.twitter.com/YZOUy5fQhj — Adam Ryan | NBA history podcaster (@inallairnesspod) March 5, 2023

The Bullets gave away Beef Brothers T-shirts sponsored by Burger King at their regular season finale in 1985. Two months later, Mahorn was traded to the Detroit Pistons. He was heartbroken when Ruland called to deliver the news. Ruland would be traded to the Philadelphia 76ers the following year.

Mahorn played four seasons in Detroit, and won an NBA title in 1989 with the “Bad Boys” Pistons. After being traded to the 76ers, he formed one half of the Thump and Bump duo with Charles Barkley. Of all the nicknames bestowed upon him during his career, Mahorn liked Beef Brothers best, primarily because of the person with whom he shared the moniker.

“We meshed so well,” he said. “They could have called us twins.”

Mahorn did some coaching, including on former Pistons teammate Bill Laimbeer’s staff with the WNBA’s Detroit Shock, after retiring in 1999 and now serves as a Pistons radio analyst. After his playing days were cut short by injuries, Ruland coached at Iona for nine seasons and later at the University of the District of Columbia from 2009 to 2013.

The retro-style Beef Brothers T-shirt is designed by Jay Kopicki, the son of former Bullets guard Joe Kopicki, who played with Mahorn and Ruland for two seasons. Jay Kopicki was on Ruland’s roster at UDC for a semester before moving back home to Detroit to attend art school.

“They said, ‘Make it look like we’re busting out of a meat locker and ready to beat some people up,’ but they gave me a lot of creative freedom with it,” said Kopicki, who primarily does murals and hand-painted billboards for clients such as Coca-Cola, Samsung and Eminem’s label, Shady Records. “I was thinking about doing the butcher’s jacket, but I decided to just put them in jerseys and make their arms all jacked.”

We've got something cookin' at the @TeamShopAtCOA!



Grab yourself a Beef Brothers tee featuring Rick Mahorn and Jeff Ruland before tomorrow's game 🥩 pic.twitter.com/37Rk7IiXxK — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) March 13, 2023

Mahorn and Ruland will both be at Tuesday’s Wizards-Pistons game in D.C. to promote their shirt and their podcast, which they hope to devote more time to once the Pistons’ season ends.

“People gotta know the history,” Mahorn said. “Nobody knows anything unless we put it out there. … When Jeff initiated it, I was like, ‘I’m all in.’ We talk every other week. We’re a family. We’re always going to be a family.”

