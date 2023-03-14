Boys’ lacrosse Top 10: Parity early, but St. John’s remains No. 1

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

St. John’s entered last spring on the heels of an appearance in the Geico Nationals title game, looking to continue its dominance within and outside the area. The Cadets ended the season with a perfect 19-0 record and held the No. 1 ranking in several national polls. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Washington Catholic Athletic Conference powerhouse returns eight seniors — including goalie Caleb Fyock, an Ohio State commit — and retains the top spot in The Post’s initial boys’ lacrosse rankings for the 2023 season.

But the gap between St. John’s and its local rivals has narrowed.

St. Mary’s (Annapolis), last year’s Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association runner-up, returns a particularly deep roster that includes 23 college commits. Georgetown Prep, led by senior attackmen Colin Burns and Nate Kabiri, who are committed to play together at Princeton, played the Saints on March 7 and came up short in a 17-13 barnburner. The Little Hoyas took a 2-0 lead early, but St. Mary’s scored the next nine to open a seven-goal lead before Prep battled back and took a 14-13 advantage.

The Interstate Athletic Conference was a dogfight last year, with Bullis topping the Little Hoyas by a goal in the championship match. The Bulldogs, who return seven seniors, are unbeaten in the early going, most recently blowing out Ponte Vedra (Fla.), 14-2, on Sunday.

Here are The Post’s first boys’ lacrosse rankings:

(Records from last season)

1. St. John’s (19-0)

The Cadets beat Baltimore powerhouse Boys’ Latin, 10-7, on March 7 and dropped a 10-9 game in overtime to Pennsylvania’s Academy New Church on March 10.

2. St. Mary’s (Annapolis) (17-3)

Nearly every one of the Saints’ 20 seniors is committed to play in college, led by attackman Nick Golini (Navy), who scored 11 goals over their first two games. They’ve already knocked off No. 6 Paul VI, Charlottesville’s St. Anne’s Belfield, and Georgetown Prep.

3. Georgetown Prep (14-6)

The Little Hoyas, whose roster boasts 16 seniors, defeated DeMatha, 14-5, on March 3 and pulled out a 13-9 win over Gilman on Friday.

4. Bullis (15-5)

The Bulldogs, winners of four of the last six IAC titles, are led by midfielder Tucker Wade, a Princeton commit.

5. Archbishop Spalding (12-6)

The Cavaliers, led by senior Towson commit Logan Meighan, defeated Richmond’s Collegiate School, 12-6, in their season opener on Saturday.

6. Paul VI (19-6)

The Panthers, who came up a goal short in last year’s Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association final, are led by experienced goalie Matt Dineen (Utah). Their losses have come against top teams in Towson powerhouse Loyola Blakefield and No. 2 St. Mary’s.

7. Gonzaga (14-6)

The Eagles, who return 13 seniors, dropped their opener, 6-4, to McDonogh School.

8. Severn (10-8)

The Admirals defeated IAC contenders St. Albans, 13-8, on March 3 and Landon, 9-6, on March 7.

9. Landon (11-7)

The Bears topped The Heights, 7-5, in their home opener. They return nine seniors, including defensemen Will Abramson, a Washington and Lee commit; and Nico Schermer, who will play at Bowdoin.

10. Riverside (20-1)

Back-to-back Virginia Class 5 champions, the Rams open their season Tuesday against Loudoun Valley. The Loudoun County powerhouse is led by two Jacksonville commits, senior attackman Chase Paschuck and junior faceoff specialist Zach Ward.

On the bubble: Battlefield, Briar Woods, Broadneck, Churchill, Freedom (South Riding), Severna Park, St. Albans, St. Stephens/St. Agnes

